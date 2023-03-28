The Sidney track and field teams opened their season Monday, March 27, by competing in the Dan Lennon Indoor Track and Field Invitational on the University of South Dakota campus.

The Sidney teams competed in the Class A portion of the meet and had one place-winner. Will Bryant finished fourth in the 400-meter dash in a time of 55.14 seconds.

Ethan Peters was Sidney’s top finisher in two different events, the 60-meter dash in 7.81 and the long jump, with a best leap of 17 feet, 6 inches.

The Cowboys ran two teams each in the 4x200 and 1,600-meter medley relays. Michael Hensley and Aiden Stenzel ran on the fastest Cowboy finisher in both events. Braedon Godfread and Kolt Payne joined the 4x200 in a time of 1:45.58. Tate Mount and Andreas Buttry ran the last two legs of the medley in a time of 4:16.24.

The girls competed in just five events, with Paycee Holmes’ leap of 14-5.25 bringing the Cowgirls closest to having a place-winner.

Lilly Peters, Eve Brumbaugh and Lilly Kingsolver produced the top marks for the Cowgirls in the other individual events. Kingsolver, Holmes and Brumbaugh were joined by Addy Haning in finishing the 4x200 relay in 2:02.55.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls are back on the track for their first outdoor meet of the season Thursday in Griswold.

Full Sidney results (Top 8 places noted)

Girls

60-meter dash: Lilly Kingsolver 8.82; Macey Graham 9.36; Lauren Thomas 9.98.

400-meter dash: Eve Brumbaugh 1:06.71; Addy Haning 1:10.79; Macey Graham 1:15.19.

Shot put: Lilly Peters 29-9.5; Kaelyn Surrell 25-2.25; Maddie Hensley 21-1.

Long jump: Paycee Holmes 14-5.25.

4x200 meter relay: Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Addy Haning, Eve Brumbaugh) 2:02.55.

Boys

60-meter dash: Ethan Peters 7.81; Phillip Gardner 8.32; Chace Wallace 8.67.

400-meter dash: 4. Will Bryant 55.14; Tate Mount 57.83; LaDarius Albright 1:05.82.

800-meter run: Flynt Bell 2:37.78.

1,600-meter run: Andreas Buttry 5:32.05; Flynt Bell 5:40.67; Cade Smith 5:48.63.

Long jump: Ethan Peters 17-6; Tate Mount 16-7.

High jump: Aiden Stenzel 5-5; Braedon Godfread 5-3; Kolt Payne 5-3.

Shot put: Mason Dovel 33-11.25; Nik Peters No distance.

4x200 meter relay: Sidney (Michael Hensley, Braedon Godfread, Kolt Payne, Aiden Stenzel) 1:45.58; Sidney (Phillip Gardner, Cade Smith, Chace Wallace, Isaac Hutt) 1:58.97.

1,600-meter medley relay: Sidney (Michael Hensley, Aiden Stenzel, Tate Mount, Andreas Buttry) 4:16.24; Sidney (Kolt Payne, Braedon Godfread, Will Bryant, Cade Smith) 4:16.83.