Bryant leads Sidney XC at Rock Port

The Sidney Cowboys took three athletes to the Rock Port Cross Country Invitational Monday, Sept. 26.

Will Bryant led the Cowboys with a 42nd-place finish in the field of 58 athletes. Bryant’s finishing time was 23 minutes, 40 seconds.

Two places and two seconds behind Bryant was teammate Flynt Bell. Mavryc Morgan was Sidney’s final competitor and he took 57th in 33:09.

Falls City won the team title with 60 points, while Mound City’s Keaton Zembles won the individual title in 18:18.

Sidney is back on the course Thursday in Shenandoah.