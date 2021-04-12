Bryant paces Sidney golf to win over Rock Port

The Sidney Cowboys finished with the three lowest scores on the course in earning a home win over Rock Port 216-233, Friday April 9.

Will Bryant shot a 49 to earn medalist honors by two strokes. Bryant was followed by teammates Kyle Beam and Donovan Racine, who both shot a 51.

Carter Gebhards led Rock Port with a 52.

The win pushed the Cowboys to 2-0 on the season.

Sidney’s fourth score, the final count used to put together the team score, was a 65 by Christian Harris.

Kellen Rose shot a 73 and Brogan Alley a 78 for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys travel to Shenandoah Tuesday to play their first 18-hole tournament of the season.