Bryant paces Sidney golf to win over Rock Port
Bryant paces Sidney golf to win over Rock Port

Kyle Beam, Sidney

Sidney junior Kyle Beam chips his ball onto the green during the Cowboys' season-opening win over Essex Thursday, April 1.

 Photo by Becki Franks for Page County Newspapers

The Sidney Cowboys finished with the three lowest scores on the course in earning a home win over Rock Port 216-233, Friday April 9.

Will Bryant shot a 49 to earn medalist honors by two strokes. Bryant was followed by teammates Kyle Beam and Donovan Racine, who both shot a 51.

Carter Gebhards led Rock Port with a 52.

The win pushed the Cowboys to 2-0 on the season.

Sidney’s fourth score, the final count used to put together the team score, was a 65 by Christian Harris.

Kellen Rose shot a 73 and Brogan Alley a 78 for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys travel to Shenandoah Tuesday to play their first 18-hole tournament of the season.

