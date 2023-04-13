Kaden Buick and the Essex/Stanton boys golf team tied for the top spot in a triangular in Tarkio Wednesday, April 12.

Buick was one of three athletes in the field to end the day with a 44, joining East Atchison’s River Dow and Rock Port’s Tayden Cook. The Trojans and Rock Port both finished with a 189 and although no ties were officially broken, Essex/Stanton’s fifth golfer, Tony Racine, scored a lower total than Rock Port’s fifth, which is Iowa’s tiebreaking rule. East Atchison finished with a 229.

Derek Bartlett finished two strokes behind the three leaders with a 46. Jacob Martin added a 49 and Kywin Tibben a 50 to make up the Trojans’ team score. Racine rounded out the lineup with a 54.

The Trojans are back on the course Thursday at Griswold.