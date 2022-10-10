Bulldogs overpower Stanton/Essex

Stanton/Essex’s playoff hopes took a huge hit Friday, Oct. 7, in a 50-6 loss at Bedford.

The Bulldogs now join the Vikings at 2-3 in Class 8-Player District 9, one game behind East Mills for the third and final playoff qualifying spot. The Vikings play the Wolverines Friday and would need a win and help to qualify for the postseason.

Stanton/Essex didn’t get on the scoreboard until the final quarter, when Joshua Martin scored on a two-yard rush.

The Vikings finished with 171 yards of offense compared to 364 for the Bulldogs, nearly all of which came on the ground. Conner Nally rushed for 110 yard and three touchdowns and two other Bulldog backs nearly reached the 100-yard mark for the game as well.

Stanton/Essex’s defense turned Bedford over twice, with Martin recovering a fumble and Nolan Grebin intercepting a pass. Jonan Wookey accumulated 15 tackles to lead the Viking defense. Jacob Martin added eight tackles, while Joshua Martin picked up 6.5. Gavin Ford and Grebin finished with five each.

Three different Vikings attempted and completed passes, with Joshua Martin leading the way with 55 passing yards. Grebin caught four balls for 68 yards. Joshua Martin led the ground game with 89 yards on 14 attempts and the score.

Stanton/Essex falls to 4-3 on the season and 2-3 in district play.