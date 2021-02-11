 Skip to main content
Bulldogs power past Mustangs
Bulldogs power past Mustangs

Brody Owen, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Brody Owen goes for a layup in the final moments of the first half of Shenandoah's loss to Kuemper Catholic Friday, Feb. 5.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Braden Knight scored 10 points to lead the Shenandoah boys basketball team, but the Mustangs managed just 27 for the game in a 41-27 road loss to Bedford Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The loss was the 11th straight for the Mustangs, who fell to 2-18 and wrap up the regular season Thursday at Atlantic.

The Bulldogs, who won their sixth game of the season, led 12-6 after the first quarter and 21-12 at halftime. Bedford led 28-18 after the third quarter.

Knight added four rebounds and three assists to his double digit scoring total. Zach Foster added seven points and eight rebounds.

Brody Owen and Cain Lorimor scored three points each for Shenandoah while Beau Gardner and Evan Holmes both had two. Owen added three rebounds.

