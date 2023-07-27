The Clarinda and Shenandoah softball teams are represented on the all-state teams released Wednesday, July 26, by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Shenandoah junior Jenna Burdorf and Clarinda sophomore Jerzee Knight earned both all-state and all-district recognition. The all-district teams were released Monday, July 24.

Burdorf was named second team all-state in Class 3A and was selected to the Class 3A West District Team. She hit .509 with 29 runs scored and 11 RBIs for the Fillies. She stole 22 bases. She also pitched 75 2/3 innings with 57 strikeouts and a 3.05 ERA.

Knight was a third-team all-state selection in Class 3A while also being named to the Class 3A West District Team. She hit .381 with 43 runs scored and 24 RBIs for the Cardinals. She also stole 32 bases.