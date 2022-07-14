Burdorf named first team All-Hawkeye 10 Softball

Shenandoah sophomore Jenna Burdorf has been named to the Hawkeye 10 All-Conference Softball First Team.

Burdorf was one of 16 athletes named to the first team and one of three Shenandoah athletes honored on the full teams, which also included 16 second team and 18 honorable mention picks. The teams were released Tuesday, July 12 by the conference.

Burdorf hit .433 on the season with 35 runs scored and 14 stolen bases. She also was Shenandoah’s top pitcher with a 3.78 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 113 innings.

Shenandoah senior Brooklen Black was a second team selection and sophomore Caroline Rogers was an honorable mention pick.

Black did the catching for the Fillies and finished the year with a .375 average, 29 runs scored and one home run. Rogers was a .361 hitter playing mainly right field. She scored 13 runs and drove in 16.

The full all-conference teams are below. *denotes a unanimous first team selection.

First Team

Atlantic: *Jada Jensen and Zoey Kirchhoff. Creston: Morgan Driskell, Jersey Foote, Gracie Hagle and *Nevaeh Randall. Denison: Kaitlyn Bruhn. Glenwood: *Allison Koontz and Coryl Matheny. Harlan: *Tianna Kasperbauer. Kuemper: Kenzie Schon, *Jordan Schwabe and Kamryn Venner. Lewis Central: Avery Heller and Stacy Merksick. Shenandoah: Jenna Burdorf.

Second Team

Atlantic: Ava Rush and Malena Woodward. Clarinda: Presley Jobe. Creston: Ava Adamson, Halle Evans and Taryn Fredrickson. Denison: Cambri Broderson and Kiana Schulz. Glenwood: Sara Kolle. Harlan: Jordan Heese and Madison Kjergaard. Kuemper: Kenadee Loew and Hailey Ostrander. Red Oak: Merced Ramirez. Shenandoah: Brooklen Black. St. Albert: Alexis Narmi.

Honorable Mention

Atlantic: Maddie Huddleson and Riley Wood. Clarinda: Hailee Knight and Addy Wagoner. Creston: Keely Coen. Denison: Hannah Slater. Glenwood: Maddison Barrett and McKenna Koehler. Harlan: Ella Plagman. Kuemper: Kaylie Diercksen and Melinda Schaefer. Lewis Central: Alyssa Griffin, Gracie Hays and Mahri Manz. Red Oak: Jaydin Lindsay. Shenandoah: Caroline Rogers. St. Albert: Jessica McMartin and Kylie Wesack.