Burdorf selected as Iowa football kid captain

Family and friends were tested, but no matches were found and Jamie said after about six months they were getting quite frustrated.

“I was freaking out thinking what are we going to do?” Jamie said. “I had another (mom of a child with kidney troubles) that the hospital had put us in touch with. I only knew her through Facebook, but she put it out there that Blake needs a kidney. Then we got a message from a woman saying she was interested in being Blake’s donor. Iowa City already has her paperwork and she wants our permission to transfer that to Blake.”

There are several steps that have to be taken to determine whether a possible match can indeed be matched and this woman, who is about Aaron and Jamie’s age, continued to go through these steps. Then one day the couple got a phone call from the woman saying, “I’m going to be Blake’s donor.” Jamie called her a very religious woman who said she felt called to do this.

This phone call happened just before an organ donation awareness run that Aaron and Jamie were already planning on participating in in the Iowa City area.

“(Blake’s donor) told us ‘I’m going to do this 5K and meet Blake at the finish line,’” Aaron said, “and that’s what happened. We literally met them at the finish line and now we’re close family friends.”