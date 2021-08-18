Burdorf selected as Iowa football kid captain

A Shenandoah boy has been selected as a Kid Captain for the 2021 Iowa Hawkeye football team.
Blake Burdorf is the 10-year old son of Aaron and Jamie Burdorf and was one of 12 selected out of more than 250 that applied to be picked for the 2020 program.
The 2020 captains weren’t allowed to participate last year because of COVID-19 protocols, but all will be highlighted this year.
According to the 2021 Kid Captain release, the program is in its 12th year and is a partnership between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their stories.
Blake and the rest of the kids’ captains, as well as their families, spent Saturday in Iowa City at Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium.
Blake, his parents and siblings Jenna, Brody and Bowen toured Kinnick Stadium, met select players and coaches and took in an Iowa football practice.
Blake is the captain for Iowa’s regular season finale, Nov. 26, at Nebraska. Since it’s an away game, Blake won’t have any game day duties but Blake and his family will be featured the week prior to that contest.
“That week you’ll see the promotional video we made,” Aaron Burdorf said. “We were all interviewed a couple weeks before it was announced to tell his story and they’ll put a video together and a written story of Blake.”
The family does receive tickets to Iowa’s home game with Colorado State Sept. 25, and is hoping to secure tickets in the Iowa section for the Nebraska game in November.
Jamie Burdorf said she’s always looked to see who the kid captain is each week over the years and to know it’s their kid is pretty neat.
“His face will be all over posters at the hospital,” Jamie said. “There will be banners on the street leading up to Kinnick Stadium and the hospital.”
The Burdorfs have applied for this for several years and Blake was finally selected last season. Blake has several friends who are Nebraska fans while he and his family are big Hawkeye fans. He said to be selected overall and then to be the captain for the Nebraska game is pretty exciting and he hopes for a Hawkeye win for bragging rights on his friends.
To be a kid captain, the child has to be a current or former patient at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital, the same hospital that overlooks Kinnick Stadium. The kids and families inside are the ones being waved to after the first quarter of every home game.
While Blake hasn’t spent a lot of time being treated at the current building, because it wasn’t built yet, Aaron and Jamie got to know the Iowa City children’s hospital way too well during the first three years of Blake’s life.
Aaron and Jamie have four kids in total. Jenna is about to start her sophomore year at Shenandoah High School. Brody will be in eighth grade and Blake and Bowen move to the middle school this fall as fifth graders.
The Burdorfs lived in State Center, Iowa when Jamie became pregnant with the twins, but they didn’t find out they were even having twins until the 20-week ultrasound, an appointment where they also received concerning news about Blake.
“We found out we were having twins,” Aaron said, “and that Baby A had a slight dilation in a kidney and they wanted us to go see a specialist in Des Moines.”
That appointment took place about a week later and came with news which was “much more concerning” as the doctors said Blake’s kidneys weren’t in good shape. They weren’t sure his lungs would function and he was given a less than 10 percent chance of survival at birth.
After consulting with family and friends, including siblings on both Aaron and Jamie’s sides of the family in the medical field, Aaron and Jamie decided to let things play out. Regular ultrasounds showed both babies were growing and Jamie delivered the twins at 37 weeks, which is considered full-term for twins, in Des Moines.
“They were both over seven pounds,” Aaron said, “but they rushed Blake off right away. The next morning they told us ‘we have to transfer his care to Iowa City.’ So, they put him in an ambulance and drove him to Iowa City. I drove home, got some clothes and went to Iowa City and Jamie talked (the doctors) into letting her out with Bowen – who was healthy – in less than 24 hours.”
Blake’s kidney condition was caused by posterior urethral valves forming incorrectly while he was in the womb.
Jamie said the medical staff was basically waiting for Blake’s kidneys to stop functioning, which they did, and he was put on dialysis less than a month after birth.
Blake was put on Peritoneal Dialysis, which had to be done every night. Aaron and Jamie were trained how to do it and after 70 days in the hospital, Blake came home.
“Every night we would hook him up to his feeding machine and his dialysis machine,” Jamie said. “We had to take his blood pressure, check his weight and his temperature, record all of it and send the sheets monthly to Iowa City.”
Jamie said they learned how much kidneys do for you as Blake’s bones were soft and his legs were bowed as he learned to walk. They gave him a steroid shot every month and supplemented his nutrition with vitamins, all designed to keep him as healthy as possible and get him big enough to qualify for a kidney transplant.
Blake finally reached the right size when he was 2 ½ years old and they could finally start looking for a donor.
“He had to have a living donor,” Aaron said. “Because along with the kidney transplant, he needed a bladder augmentation and the day would be too long to use a deceased donor.”
Family and friends were tested, but no matches were found and Jamie said after about six months they were getting quite frustrated.
“I was freaking out thinking what are we going to do?” Jamie said. “I had another (mom of a child with kidney troubles) that the hospital had put us in touch with. I only knew her through Facebook, but she put it out there that Blake needs a kidney. Then we got a message from a woman saying she was interested in being Blake’s donor. Iowa City already has her paperwork and she wants our permission to transfer that to Blake.”
There are several steps that have to be taken to determine whether a possible match can indeed be matched and this woman, who is about Aaron and Jamie’s age, continued to go through these steps. Then one day the couple got a phone call from the woman saying, “I’m going to be Blake’s donor.” Jamie called her a very religious woman who said she felt called to do this.
This phone call happened just before an organ donation awareness run that Aaron and Jamie were already planning on participating in in the Iowa City area.
“(Blake’s donor) told us ‘I’m going to do this 5K and meet Blake at the finish line,’” Aaron said, “and that’s what happened. We literally met them at the finish line and now we’re close family friends.”
Transplant day finally came on Nov. 5, 2013, in Iowa City with Blake scheduled to get a kidney transplant and a bladder augmentation. Aaron and Jamie didn’t see Blake for nearly 15 hours that day, quite a bit longer than the 10 hours they had been told to expect, but the surgery went well and he was sent home about three weeks later.
It was about two weeks after that when Blake’s health suddenly and drastically took a bad turn.
“It was a Friday,” Jamie said, “about one month to the day after his surgery and I had to take him early in the morning to Des Moines to get lab work. He wasn’t feeling well.”
Blake had the labs done and they went back home to wait for the results.
“He didn’t look good,” Aaron added. “He was pretty lethargic when I got home from school.”
Aaron had already left to go officiate a local high school basketball game when Jamie got the call from Iowa City.
“I had the four kids and I get the call (from Iowa City) that he could get really sick, really fast and you need to get him here now,” Jamie said.
With Aaron gone, Jamie was quickly able to find a family friend to take the other three kids while Jamie rushed Blake to Iowa City, where he was quickly taken to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).
“The rest of the night was a blur,” Jamie said.
“The doctor talked to me at four in the morning,” Aaron said, “and told me his heart rate was over 200 and his blood pressure was 50 over 30.”
Aaron then rushed to Iowa City, a drive of about one hour, 45 minutes, that he said he has no memory of. He remembered getting to Iowa City and being told that all of Blake’s internal organs are infected and “blowing up.”
“The surgeon came in and was trying to talk to me and explain Blake’s choices,” Aaron said, “and I cut him off and said ‘Why are you talking to me, don’t ask me this, make my kid get better.”
Jamie said Blake was getting high doses of blood pressure medicine, trying to bring it up, but he kept getting worse. Doctors decided on surgery, but didn’t feel he was stable enough to move to the operating room, so the surgery was performed in the PICU.
“They closed the floor down,” Aaron said, “and they came back 90 minutes later and said as soon as they cut him open and gave his organs room to move that his blood pressure went up and his heart rate came down. They literally pulled his organs out to clean his internal cavity because that’s where the infection was.”
Blake stayed in a medically-induced coma for about a month while he was given intensive antibiotics. His abdomen was also kept open, so “the medicine could work and everything would shrink back down,” Aaron said. “They closed him up one layer at a time to make the hole smaller and eventually sewed him back together and brought him out of the coma.”
Blake was in the hospital until April.
“Because he was in bed so long he had lost all of his muscle mass,” Aaron said. “He did a lot of physical therapy and had to rebuild all of his leg strength. We had to help him everywhere.”
Jamie said spring came and it was a like a switch flipped in Blake’s body, the infection cleared and just before his third birthday he was able to go home.
Blake gradually healed, and while he’s had a few minor setbacks, he’s currently a healthy, active 10-year old boy.
Blake is on quite a bit of medication, gets his blood tested once a month, and will likely need another kidney transplant at some point in the future, but anyone that saw Blake and didn’t know his story would never know what he’s been through and the scars he carries as he plays baseball, basketball and wrestling.
Aaron and Jamie said it’s been a good thing Blake is a twin in helping him to figure things out along with Bowen. They have tried as much as they can to keep him as normal as possible.
“He doesn’t slow down,” Aaron said. “He’s on the go, all the time.”
The Burdorfs will make the trip to Iowa City and Kinnick Stadium Sept. 25, a trip made possible because Blake is a kid captain. Blake and his siblings will see the Hawkeyes play inside Kinnick Stadium for the first time.
While watching a Hawkeye game from the stadium, it’s impossible to miss the Stead Family Children’s Hospital, a building the Burdorfs watched be built from the ground up during their time in Iowa City. They’ll also participate in the Iowa Wave after the first quarter. Jamie said she’ll be bawling as she remembers their continued journey, much of it spent in that hospital, waving to those kids and families on the 12th floor, who are hoping and praying that their story turns out with the same positive results as Blake’s.