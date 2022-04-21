 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burke, Martin lead Essex/Stanton golf at Griswold

Abby Burke, Essex/Stanton

Essex/Stanton junior Abby Burke follows through on a shot at the Shenandoah Tournament Thursday, April 14.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Essex/Stanton junior Abby Burke earned medalist honors in Essex/Stanton’s co-ed golf dual at Griswold Tuesday, April 19.

The Trojanettes and Tigers had just three athletes each, which is one short of posting a team score. The Essex/Stanton boys shot a 224, which wasn’t good enough to beat Griswold’s 202.

Burke finished with a 53 to beat runner-up Linsey Keiser of Griswold by two strokes for medalist honors.

Allie Sandin shot a 59 and Hailee Barrett a 64 for the Trojanettes.

The Griswold boys had the top two scores on the day with Hogan Hook’s 44 and Kamron Brownlee’s 46.

Jacob Martin led the Trojans with a 48. Kywin Tibben added a 50. Tony Racine’s 62 and Brody Holmes’ 64 completed Essex/Stanton’s team score.

Dylan Barrett fired a 67 and Brice Sederberg a 70 for the Trojans.

The Essex/Stanton boys travel to Sidney Saturday for tournament play, the only event for either team before the Corner Conference Tournament Wednesday, May 4.

Fillies tennis edges Lynx

