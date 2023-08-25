It was a milestone night for an Essex senior although the Trojanette volleyball team lost a pair of matches Thursday, Aug. 24, in East Mills.

Brooke Burns recorded her 500th career assist during an evening that included a 2-0 loss to Southwest Valley and a 3-0 loss to East Mills, in a match that counted in the Corner Conference standings.

The Trojanettes opened with a 25-8, 25-17 loss to the Timberwolves. Cindy Swain led the Trojanette offense with three kills. Burns recorded seven assists while Tori Burns accumulated six digs and five aces.

The night ended with East Mills quickly beating Essex 25-4, 25-11 and 25-10.

Swain and Kirsten Kalkas led the Essex offense with three kills each with Kalkas adding three blocks. Brooke Burns recorded another seven assists. Tori Burns added seven digs.

The Trojanettes are back on the court Saturday as they travel to the Lenox Tournament.