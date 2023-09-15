The Sidney Cowboys narrowly missed a meet victory Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Southwest Valley Cross Country Invitational, held at Lake Icaria.

Sidney’s 53 points was just three off of meet champion Griswold. Red Oak was third with 57 points.

The Sidney girls and the Essex girls and boys were also in the field, but didn’t have athletes to post a team score.

Carter Buttry finished fifth to lead the Cowboys, finishing the race in 18 minutes, 46 seconds.

Flynt Bell and Calvin Johnson were also in the top 20 for the Cowboys with Bell taking 13th in 20:33 and Johnson 18th in 20:55. Carter Jorgenson and William Bryant completed the scoring for Sidney. Jorgenson crossed in 23rd at 21:50 and Bryant in 26th with a time of 22:27.

Mavryc Morgan was Sidney’s final athlete in the field. He finished 45th in 25:13.

Just ahead of Buttry was Essex’s Tony Racine, who finished fourth in a field of 59 in 18:43.

Emmanuel Grass of Red Oak was the meet champion in a time of 17:49.

Isaiah Sholes and Keaton Anderson were also in the field for the Trojans with Sholes finishing 42nd in 24:36 and Anderson 53rd in 29:18.

Essex’s Ella Sandahl finished fifth in a girls field of 39 athletes. Sandahl crossed the line in a time of 24:09.

Hannah Wilson of Fremont-Mills won the race in 21:08 and Central Decatur took the team title with 21 points.

Alexis Barrett was in the field for the Cowgirls and finished 13th in 25:55.

Essex competes again Tuesday at Creston while Sidney and Essex both make the trip to Nebraska City Thursday.