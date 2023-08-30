The Sidney Cowboys finished eighth in a field of 10 teams Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Plattsmouth Cross Country Invite.

It was the second time in as many meets this season that the Sidney teams have traveled across state lines for a meet and the Cowboys scored 154 points, just beating out Abraham Lincoln’s 156 and Auburn’s 158. Omaha Bryan was the team just ahead of Sidney with 139. Mount Michael Benedictine won the meet with 20 points.

Only the top four scores are used in Nebraska cross country and Carter Buttry was the first of those four for the Cowboys, taking 27th in a time of 19 minutes, 41 seconds.

Flynt Bell was next for Sidney in a finishing time of 21:04 to end 34th. Calvin Johnson and Carter Jorgenson made up the final two scorers with Johnson taking 42nd in 22:22 and Jorgenson 51st in 23:52.

William Bryant was the other Cowboy in the field. He ended in 58th in 25:10.

Elijah Dix of Plattsmouth won the boys race in 17:22. The girls race went to Blair’s Reece Ewoldt in 20:18. Ewoldt led Blair to the team title with 28 points.

Alexis Barrett was the only Sidney athlete in the girls field and she finished 36th in a time of 27:57.

Next up for Sidney is a trip to Treynor on Tuesday.