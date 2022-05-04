Buttry, Thompson excited for upcoming seasons as Sidney head coaches

Donnie Sears and Kent Larsen combined to lead the football and boys basketball programs at Sidney for nearly 50 years, but both have stepped aside and now two men that know the kids and programs well are in charge.

Luke Buttry and Shawn Thompson both say they are extremely excited to take over.

Thompson is the new head football coach at Sidney. He’s been an assistant for 16 years and is taking over for Sears, who retired after the football season.

Buttry is the new head boys basketball coach at Sidney. He’s been at Sidney for 16 years and has been a coach, mainly at the junior high level, for all of that time. He takes over for Larsen, who resigned after the basketball season.

Both hires were approved by the school board during their April 12 meeting.

Thompson said he couldn’t ask for a better opportunity than what he’s been given to lead the Cowboy football program.

“Those are big shoes to fill,” Thompson said, “but I know the place, I know the program and I know the success of the program. I feel like (Sears) has shown me what goes on inside and outside and I look for it to be a smooth transition.”

Thompson coached the junior high program for about 10 years and has served as Sears’ offensive coordinator for the last six seasons.

The Cowboys have won just one game over the last two seasons at the varsity level, their first two in Class A after playing 8-player football for nearly two decades. Thompson said returning Sidney to its winning ways starts with building that winning culture.

“We have to get that back,” Thompson said, “and to do that it requires a lot of hard work. That’s happening in our building right now. We have a freshman class coming up that is in (the weight room) every morning and is really working. We have a sophomore class with tons of talent. There aren’t a lot of juniors, but there are some good athletes there and the senior class to be is hungry to erase these last two seasons.”

Thompson said it will be a tough climb in his first season as they lost a big senior class and will play in what Thompson believes is the toughest district in the state in Class A.

Buttry also takes over a program that lost a big senior class, but he said he’s worked with several of these kids before.

“I have coached a lot of these kids through elementary and junior high,” Buttry said. “They are familiar with me and we want to build on what Kent did and make it our own with some of the offseason stuff we’re going to do.”

The key to sustaining the success the boys basketball program had under Larsen, according to Buttry, is hard work in the offseason and continuing to work with the younger kids.

“I would love to continue to do what I do with the youth,” Buttry said, “and get us all on the same page so when the kids get into junior high and high school, they know what the expectations are and have those basic fundamental skills and then hopefully we can tie it all together.”

Buttry said the success they have been in having in basketball and football at the junior high level, even with the major personnel losses from last year, show good things are coming for Sidney athletics.

“We have been super successful in junior high sports,” Buttry said. “We have a lot of really good athletes who want to get better. I have a handful of kids playing on club teams right now. They love the game and work hard.”

Both new head coaches will be able to get their first official work in with their teams this summer. Sidney football is scheduled to start the season Friday, Aug. 26, at home against Wayne.