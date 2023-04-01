Each member of the Clarinda boys golf team was right around 50 for nine holes in a season opening 174-200 loss at Lewis Central Thursday, March 30.

Caden Butt’s 48 led the Cardinals on the day, a score that was well off of the 40 fired by Payton Greenwood of Lewis Central, who earned overall medalist honors. Lucas Campbell of Lewis Central was the dual’s runner-up with a 44.

Brevin Coston was next for Clarinda with a 50, followed by matching 51s from James McCall and Kort Neal. Those four scores completed Clarinda’s team score.

All six Lewis Central scores were in the 40s.

Grant Turner and Ethan Pirtle completed the varsity lineup for the Cardinals, with Turner shooting a 54 and Pirtle at 55.

Clarinda’s next competition is a Hawkeye 10 Conference home dual Monday against Glenwood.