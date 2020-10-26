CAM ground game too much for Stanton/Essex

Two weeks after outgaining the CAM Cougars in a 34-20 loss, Stanton/Essex was eliminated 68-6 by CAM Friday, Oct. 23 in the second round of the Class 8-Player football playoffs.

The Cougars compiled 345 yards on the ground with Lane Spieker running for 230 and six touchdowns. Joe Kauffman and Karter Kilpipre also scored rushing touchdowns for CAM, who improved to 8-0 with the win and will host Lamoni Friday in the third round of the playoffs.

Carter Johnson and Colby Royal connected on a long touchdown pass for the only Stanton/Essex points of the game. The touchdown came in the second quarter and trimmed CAM’s lead to 22-6.

The Cougars led 30-6 at halftime and scored 28 points in the third quarter.

Tucker Hadden carried the ball 17 times for 70 yards to lead the Viking offense. Johnson completed 6 of 19 passes for 90 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Royal made four of the catches for 83 yards. Hadden caught the other two passes.

Hadden led the Viking defense again with seven tackles. Levi Martin added four while Colby Royal jumped on a Cougar fumble.

The second season of Essex and Stanton sharing football ended with a 4-4 record with the program losing seven seniors. Four of them: Hadden, Nash English, Philip Franks and Trevor Good, coming from Essex.