Cardinal basketball swept by Knights

The Clarinda boys and girls basketball teams were swept at Kuemper Tuesday, Jan. 17, with the boys losing 63-44 and the girls 59-46.

The boys hung with the Knights in the first half, trailing 20-17 after the first quarter and 25-22 at halftime. Kuemper pulled away after halftime, however, outscoring the Cardinals 18-11 in the third quarter and 20-11 over the final eight minutes.

Isaac Jones led the Cardinals with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Tadyn Brown contributed 12 points and four rebounds.

Justus Fine added five points and four steals for Clarinda and Wyatt Schmitt and Creighton Tuzzio scored four points each, with Schmitt finishing with eight rebounds and Tuzzio controlling five. Dalton Wright scored three points, Andrew Jones had one and Kade Engstrand finished with five rebounds.

Additional information and statistics from the girls game will be added here when available.

Both Clarinda teams are off until Saturday home games against Red Oak.