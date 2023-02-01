Cardinal defense makes stops late to preserve win

CLARINDA — The Clarinda girls basketball team was able to hold on to a close lead late in a game and beat Savannah, Missouri 40-32 Monday, Jan. 30.

Clarinda held a small lead for much of the game, but built it to 10 early in the fourth quarter when a trio of freshmen — Maddie Cole, Kylie Meier and Addy Wagoner — all connected from the 3-point line in a 45-second stretch spanning the third and fourth quarters.

“That was nice to see,” Clarinda head coach Conner Hanafan said on his freshman group stepping up. “Everyone knows we’re a young team with a good group of young girls. There is a lot of learning going on for them and that’s against the tough competition we see every night. We know they can do that and it was nice to see them do it (Monday).”

From there, Savannah made a run. The Savages scored the next four. Jerzee Knight was able to score the next basket for the Cardinals, but the next six points belonged to Savannah, cutting Clarinda’s lead to 34-32 at the 2:57 mark of the final quarter. Savannah wouldn’t score again, however.

“We have been with some really good teams in the Hawkeye 10 in the fourth quarter and in those situations we have lost the game,” Hanafan said. “We have been talking about seeing growth there and (Monday), the lead teetered down and we stopped it and that was the growth we needed to see.”

Wagoner hit a runner in the lane the next trip down for the Cardinals and although free throws were a problem for the Cardinals all night, their remaining four points came from the line, pushing the lead to its final margin.

“We did really well offensively,” Hanafan said. “We thought we could get to the rim and we did, but we have to be able to finish at the free throw line. We have to keep growing there.”

Taylor Cole is one of just two seniors on this Cardinal team and hit one of the four free throws over the final 95 seconds. She tied Wagoner for the team lead with nine points and said this was a big win over a Savannah team that had nearly an identical record as the Cardinals entering the game.

“We have been preaching about finishing a game,” Taylor Cole said. “We were finally able to pull one out.”

Taylor Cole added that seeing three freshmen, one being her sister, step up with those big 3-pointers, was great.

“Those were huge shots,” Taylor Cole said. “It was a tight game, we needed to score and they stepped up. It was amazing to see that.”

It was Taylor Cole who sparked the Cardinals early. She scored the team’s final six points of the first quarter to give them their first lead at 9-7. She added the final basket of the second quarter to make it an 18-14 Clarinda lead at halftime.

While the offense did some good things, Hanafan said his defense stepped up again.

“We know (our defense) is our bread and butter,” Hanafan said. “We knew (Monday) if we played good defense, they may struggle to score. We did a fantastic job defending and rebounding the basketball.”

The win pushed Clarinda’s record to 7-12 on the season. Next is a Friday road trip to Southwest Valley.