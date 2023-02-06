Clarinda freshmen Kylie Meier and Carsen Wellhausen scored in the game’s final two minutes and Taylor Cole hit what would be the winning free throw in a 42-41 win at Southwest Valley Friday, Feb. 3, for the Clarinda girls basketball team.

The Cardinal boys made it a sweep with a 66-37 victory.

Wellhausen scored on a putback attempt to give Clarinda a 39-37 lead with less than two minutes to go and then Meier hit a mid-range jump shot next time down after the Timberwolves had scored. After a stop, Cole was fouled with about 20 seconds to go. She made one of her two free throws, which was enough as Southwest Valley scored inside at the buzzer, falling one point short.

The Cardinal girls led 14-9 after the first period, but trailed 24-22 at halftime. Clarinda led 37-34 after three quarters, but didn’t score in the fourth quarter until Wellhausen’s basket.

Individual stats from the game weren’t available at press time.

The Clarinda girls improved to 8-12 on the season.

After leading 16-11 through one quarter, the Cardinal boys extended the lead to 38-21 at halftime and then to 48-25 entering the final period.

Wyatt Schmitt made five 3-point field goals to lead the Cardinals with 17 points. He added four rebounds in the win, which pushed the Cardinals’ record back above .500 at 10-9.

Tadyn Brown added 14 points and three rebounds and Isaac Jones just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals.

Justus Fine contributed eight points and six boards off the bench for Clarinda. Creighton Tuzzio added five points and four rebounds. Kade Engstand and Kyle Wagoner scored three points each, with Wagoner also recording three rebounds. Ethan McAndrews, Andrew Jones and Anthony Webb all had two points, with McAndrews also contributing three rebounds and three assists.

Both Clarinda teams travel again Monday to take on Creston.