Cardinal, Warrior wrestling compete in Sidney

SIDNEY — The Clarinda boys wrestling team won two duals and Southwest Iowa won one at a quad, hosted by Southwest Iowa Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Sidney High School.

The Cardinals earned a 37-30 win over the Warriors and also beat Tri-Center 42-30 while losing to Missouri Valley 39-30.

The Warriors lost to Missouri Valley 45-30 and beat Tri-Center 56-15.

Clarinda won all seven contested matches in their dual win over Southwest Iowa, five of them coming by fall. Karson Downey pinned Christian Mayer in 14 seconds at 182 pounds. Dominick Polsley and Mason Nally earned wins by fall in the first period over Landon Roof and Kolton Wilson. Leland Woodruff pinned Kurt Speed in the second period at 160 and Jase Wilmes pinned Sam Daly late in the third period at 220.

Clarinda 285-pounder Bryson Harris continued his strong second half of the season with a 13-1 major decision over Brandon Orozco and Clarinda head coach Jared Bevins said Harris continues to shine for his team.

“I don’t know how many heavyweights put up 13 points in a match,” Bevins said, “and against a good wrestler. Bryson is building off of his performance from last weekend. The sky is the limit for him.”

Harris said he was simply working on what he does in practice.

“The kid tried to do the same stuff the whole time,” Harris said, “and I was able to get a couple takedowns. I just want to come into practice every day and attack.”

Landen Carson also earned team points for the Cardinals with an 8-2 decision over Blake Schaaf at 132 pounds.

Bevins said Nally’s win was a big one in the dual against the Warriors.

“Mason was in a toss-up match,” Bevins said. “That match could have gone either way and the dual could have gone either way. That was a really big win for us.”

Southwest Iowa’s points came on five forfeits, which were taken by Mavryc Morgan, Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson, Philip Gardner and Flynt Bell.

Southwest Iowa’s only dual win of the day came against Tri-Center. The Warriors won three of four contested matches including a 12-10 win by Gabe Johnson over Brant Freeberg at 126 pounds.

“Gabe looked good,” Southwest Iowa head coach Aaron Lang said. “I wish he would have closed the match a little better. He was comfortable in the situation and gave the kid two (late) instead of possibly going to his back and he won by two. He wrestled a smart match.”

Johnson said he knew he had a tough one coming in.

“It was a good match. He’s a tough kid,” Johnson said. “I was working on my shots and moves from the neutral position and trying to keep taking him down and keep scoring.”

After a tough start to the second half of the season, Johnson is excited for the matches ahead.

“I want to be at and compete at the state tournament,” Johnson said, “and keep getting better, faster and smarter every single day.”

Kurt Speed won by fall in the second period in the Tri-Center dual and Seth Ettleman earned a 17-2 technical fall in just 2:14.

Ettleman was part of what was probably the most entertaining match of the day in the dual against Missouri Valley, as Class 1A’s top-ranked 113-pounder and defending state champion Eli Becerra bumped up a weight to wrestle Ettleman and held on for a 6-4 win.

“I believe Becerra pinned (Seth) a year ago,” Lang said. “That shows how far Seth has come. (Seth) had a chance to turn him in the third period, but couldn’t get it. Becerra is a tough wrestler and Seth is improving and getting to where you want to see him before the postseason starts.”

Daly and Orozco both won by fall in their matches, while Mayer, Wilson and Johnson all took forfeits. The rest of Southwest Iowa’s contested losses against Missouri Valley were by pin and Lang said that’s where his group needs to improve.

“We were moving and I saw some fight,” Lang said, “but not as much as I would have liked to see. We can’t give up pins. We were within one or two matches (in the two losses) and that’s what you want to see this late in the season for a program that’s growing against a good 2A team in Clarinda and a 1A powerhouse in Missouri Valley. You want to see those close duals, but if you don’t get pinned, the score is closer. We had a chance to go 3-0 (Tuesday), but couldn’t quite get there.”

Roof, Mayer, Wilson, Daly, Orozco, Schaaf and Gardner all took forfeits in the win over Tri-Center.

Clarinda started the day with a 39-30 loss to Missouri Valley. The Cardinals split six contested matches with the Big Reds and Bevins said some of his guys weren’t quite ready to go in the opening match, but they responded well after that.

“Once we understood that we were here to wrestle it worked out for us,” Bevins said. “We had a little bit of a slow start. I’m not sure we win the Missouri Valley dual if we had prepared better, but our guys mentally prepared a lot better in the Southwest Iowa and Tri-Center duals and it showed. Once the body language and the support from the teammates started getting better, I knew we had come a ways after a slow start.”

Polsley, Wilmes and Harris all won matches by fall in the first period for the Cardinals, while Downey and Nally took forfeits.

Missouri Valley took four forfeits and earned three match wins, two by fall and a 4-2 loss by Carson at 138.

Clarinda’s final dual saw the Cardinals and Tri-Center match up just twice. Leland Woodruff earned a first period fall and Carson lost by fall in the first period.

Polsley, Downey, Nally, Wilmes, Harris and Ryan Skeripski all took forfeits for the Cardinals as Tuesday’s duals started a busy few days for Clarinda as the season’s final stretch draws close.

“We’re focusing on preparation this week,” Bevins said, “and preparing for every match as if we’re going to have to work hard for six minutes. We have to be physically and mentally ready for that every time, so when they come we know exactly what we’re doing and we know how to prepare.”

The Cardinals host Glenwood and Atlantic Thursday and then travel to Corning for the John J. Harris Tournament Friday and Saturday.

For Southwest Iowa, it was the only home event of the season and Lang said it’s huge to compete in front of the home fans.

“You get more rowdiness from the fans (at home),” Lang said. “When you’re on your belly, you might get to your base and when you get someone on their back, you’re not letting go because you have your buddies behind you cheering for you. That shows the excitement and the atmosphere of wrestling in Sidney and Tabor and we’re getting there. We had 12 of the 14 weights filled (Tuesday) and we wrestled tough. I’m proud of the boys for taking the next step in the program.”

Southwest Iowa will also compete in Corning this weekend.