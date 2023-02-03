The Clarinda boys wrestling team ended the dual portion of their season with a 66-9 loss to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and a 42-15 loss to Missouri Valley in a double dual contested at Missouri Valley High School Thursday, Feb. 2.

There were only three contested matches in the Clarinda/Missouri Valley dual and two of them finished in Clarinda’s favor.

Jase Wilmes earned a first period fall over Jake Sazama of Missouri Valley at 220 pounds and Bryson Harris won a 4-2 decision over Vinny Zappia at 825.

Karson Downey scored the rest of the points for Clarinda by taking a forfeit at 182.

Leland Woodruff was the only other Cardinal to have a match in the dual and he lost by fall to Ben Hansen at 160. Missouri Valley took six forfeits.

Downey was the only Cardinal to win a match in the dual against Abraham Lincoln. He earned a 7-1 decision over Carlos Andrade at 182. Wilmes took a forfeit at 220 for the rest of Clarinda’s points.

Harris and Woodruff both lost close decisions and the Lynx took 10 forfeits. Harris lost a 3-2 decision to Warren Summers at 285 and Woodruff fell 4-1 to Matt Long at 160.

Next up for the Cardinals is the Class 2A District Tournament at Glenwood Saturday, Feb. 11, with each Cardinal trying to qualify for the state tournament.