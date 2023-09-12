The Clarinda cross country teams swept the championships at the Paul Fish Cross Country Invitational, held Monday, Sept. 11, at the Red Oak Country Club.

Raenna Henke and Treyton Schaapherder were race champions for the Cardinals while both Clarinda teams also rolled to the team titles.

Shenandoah’s Hailey Egbert finished second in the girls race while the Shenandoah boys were the team runner-up.

Egbert’s finishing time of 21 minutes, 3 seconds, trailed only Henke’s 20:40.

For the second straight meet, the Fillies had four athletes in the field, one shy of the needed number to post a team score.

Zoe Young took 20th for Shenandoah in 26:22. Caroline Campbell finished 30th in 28:32 and Abby Kutzli was 40th in 32:29.

Henke was one of three Cardinals in the top six as Clarinda scored 31 points, beating out runner-up Riverside’s 45.

Elaina Hesse finished fifth for the Cardinals in 23:15 while teammate Riley King ended in sixth in 23:29.

Clarinda’s fourth, fifth and sixth runners were within five seconds of each other. Alexa Barnes and Charlotte Gerdts were the final scorers with Barnes ending in 13th in 25:29 and Gerdts 14th in 25:30. Kambry Gordon was just behind in 15th in 25:34. Kylar Downey was the other varsity finisher for the Cardinals, taking 17th in 25:54.

The other Cardinal girls in the field were: Addison Moore, Elayna Kirchner, Aubrey Renander, Britney Kolamneo and Hannah Higgins.

The Clarinda boys had four of the top five overall finishers and all five scorers placed in the top nine to score 20 points, well ahead of runner-up Shenandoah’s 57.

Clarinda’s Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner were again the top two finishers with Schaapherder ending in 16:58 and Wagoner in 17:23. Alex Lihs earned a fourth-place finish in 18:42 while Hayden Hash was fifth for the Cardinals in 19:01.

Grant Barr was Clarinda’s final scorer, taking ninth in 20:27. Morgan Manes and Malcolm Taylor earned the other varsity spots for the Cardinals with Manes in 12th in 20:36 and Taylor 19th in 21:37.

Other Cardinals in the field were: Isaiah Stogdill, Creighton Bird, Corban Hunter, Ben Miller, Jack Kline, Robin Lin, Cesar Zavala and Garrison Hickey.

The Shenandoah boys edged Red Oak by six points to take the runner-up spot in the team race.

“The guys continue to compete very hard,” Shenandoah boys head coach Andy Campbell said. “There were medals to be had for the top two teams. We knew the guys would have to beat a very good Red Oak team to earn medals. I was proud of the fight they showed. This is such a fun group to coach.”

Luke Daoust and Hunter Kellogg were both top 10 finishers for the Mustangs. Daoust led the team with a sixth-place run on 19:07 while Kellogg was seventh in 20:20.

Davin Holste, Dalton Kellogg and Andrew Lawrence were all in the top 20 to nab Shenandoah’s other scoring spots. Holste finished 14th in 21:05, Dalton Kellogg 16th in 21:22 and Lawrence 18th in 21:26.

The other two varsity positions for Shenandoah went to Rafe Rodewald in 23rd in 22:06 and Damien Little Thunder in 25th in 22:13.

Other Mustangs in the field were Conor O’Hara, Jonah Chandler, Will Stevenson, Ryan Lawrence, Luke Mather, Hendrix Palmer, Lucas Sun, Michael Gearhart and Carter Phipps.

The Mustangs have the rest of the week off before traveling to Tri-Center next Tuesday.

“They race again against some different competition at Tri-Center,” Campbell said. “It will be interesting to see how they respond to not seeing Clarinda and Red Oak.”

The Clarinda cross country teams are back on the course Thursday at Panorama.