Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Clarinda softball team won two games to finish third in its home tournament Saturday, May 27.

Essex also competed in the tournament and finished sixth, losing all three of its games.

The tournament ended in dramatic fashion for the Cardinals, with eighth-grader Brynn Isaacson hitting a two-run walk-off home run in the ninth inning in a 13-11 win over West Central Valley.

This came after both teams scored three times each in the eighth inning, extending the game.

Jerzee Knight led Clarinda in the win with three hits, scoring four runs. Ryplee Sunderman, Kaylah Degase and Lylly Merrill added two hits each, with Merrill driving in three runs and Sunderman scoring two.

Merrill, Andi Woods and Jerzee Knight all pitched in the contest. Merrill started and gave up eight runs, seven earned, over 5 1/3 innings, with one strikeout. Woods came on in relief and struck out five over 2 2/3 innings. Knight worked a scoreless ninth.

The Cardinals and Trojanettes were placed in the same three-team pool and the two teams met in Clarinda’s first game with the Cardinals earning a 10-4 win.

Essex led 3-1 after the first inning, but a five-run third frame gave Clarinda the lead for good.

Presley Jobe, Maddie Cole and Janessa Woolsey all had two hits for the Cardinals, with Jobe driving in three runs and Woolsey two.

Woods pitched all five innings, striking out five. The game was called after five because of the time limit.

Tori Burns led Essex with two hits, scoring one of the four Trojanette runs. She also struck out five over five innings in the circle. Brianne Johnson added a hit, a run scored and an RBI.

Essex played the first pool play game and lost 12-0 to Earlham in a game that was called after three innings.

Johnson doubled in the game for Essex. Olivia Baker had the other Essex hit. Burns started in the circle and struck out four over three innings.

Clarinda ended pool play with an 11-8 loss to Earlham.

Merrill and Cole finished with two hits each for the Cardinals, with Cole driving in three runs. Isaacson scored twice in the win, with a hit and an RBI.

Addison Wagoner struck out two over six innings in the circle, taking the loss.

Essex’s day ended with a 9-8 loss to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in the fifth-place game.

The Trojanettes scored six runs in the fifth and final inning to make the game close.

Baker, Brooke Burns and Mariska Kirchert all had two hits for the Trojanettes.

Essex ended the day with a season record of 3-3, while Clarinda finished play at 3-2. Johnson and Tori Burns were named Essex’s representatives to the All-Tournament Team, while Cole and Isaacson were honored for Essex. Next for the Cardinals is a home doubleheader Tuesday against Atlantic. Essex travels to East Mills Tuesday.