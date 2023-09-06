The Clarinda Cardinals made the long trip to Carroll Tuesday, Sept. 5, and left after splitting a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference matches, beating Denison 3-0 and losing to Kuemper 3-1.

The Cardinals opened against the host Knights and were even after two sets, losing the opener 25-19 and winning game two 25-22. The Class 2A No. 9 Knights rolled in the final two sets, however, 25-15 and 25-15, to beat the Cardinals.

Clarinda came right back in the next match and earned a sweep of the Monarchs 25-17, 25-15 and 25-15.

In the win over the Monarchs, Addison Wagoner tallied a team-best 11 kills. Jerzee Knight added eight while Carsen Wellhausen, Sage Howard and Brooke Brown all had three. Dakota Wise recorded 22 assists.

Knight led the Cardinals in digs with 11 while Presley Jobe finished with eight and Wise seven. Wagoner added three. At the net, Brown had four blocks with Howard adding three.

Knight and Wise both had four ace serves as the Cardinals were 93% from the service line.

Knight and Wagoner led the Cardinal offense with 14 and 13 kills, respectively, in the match against Kuemper. Knight added 11 digs, four ace serves and three blocks while Wagoner finished with five digs and three blocks.

Brown added four kills and five blocks while Wellhausen recorded three kills. Wise distributed 28 assists and added 10 digs.

Jobe matched Knight with a team-best 11 digs with Merrill adding four.

Clarinda ended the day with a 6-5 record, 1-2 in conference play. Next for the Cardinals is a non-conference home match Thursday against East Mills.