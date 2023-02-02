The Glenwood Rams pushed their five-point halftime lead to 14 by the end of the third quarter in a 56-42 win over the Clarinda boys basketball team Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Clarinda High School.

The Cardinals only trailed 10-6 after the first quarter and 18-13 at halftime, but the Rams more than doubled their first half point total in the third quarter to pull away and earn the win.

Tadyn Brown was the only Cardinal to reach double figures offensively, scoring 12 points. Isaac Jones added eight points and seven rebounds and Wyatt Schmitt scored seven points to go with three steals and three assists.

Creighton Tuzzio added six points, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks for the Cardinals, who fell to 9-9 on the season.

Kade Engstrand chipped in three points for Clarinda, while Andrew Jones, Justus Fine and Ethan McAndrews all scored two points. McAndrews added three rebounds.

Clarinda hits the road Friday to take on Southwest Valley.