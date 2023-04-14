SHENANDOAH – The Sidney and Clarinda girls golf teams earned championships Thursday, April 13, at the Shenandoah Fillies Golf Invitational.

Additionally, Sidney’s Eve Brumbaugh earned the individual title, shooting a 94. Teammate Avery Dowling finished second overall, just one shot behind Brumbaugh.

Clarinda’s Tatum Watkins and Gianna Rock as well as Shenandoah’s Rachel Jones also earned individual medals.

The Sidney Cowgirls had the lowest score of any of the 13 full teams in the field, shooting a 407 to win the small schools division title by 38 strokes. Shenandoah also competed in the small schools division and was third with a 450.

Clarinda ended the day with a 420, best in the large schools division by 13 strokes.

Watkins and Rock were fourth and fifth overall to lead the Cardinals with Watkins firing a 99 and Rock a 100.

Taylor Rasmussen added a 109 and Paige McCoy a 112 to make up Clarinda’s team score. Kamryn McCoy fired a 113 and Jorja Brown a 120 to complete Clarinda’s lineup.

Brumbaugh and Dowling were joined on Sidney’s team score by a pair of 109s from Sycily Baker-Hall and Marley Shull. Ellie Ward carded a 113 and Ellah Pummel a 124 to finish Sidney’s lineup.

Jones led Shenandoah with a 106, earning the 12th and final individual medalist position.

Molli Finn added a 109, while Amelia Mattes finished with a 115 and Hannah Stearns a 120 to make up Shenandoah’s team score. Ashlee Dinges contributed a 121 and Taylor Henderson a 139 for the Fillies.

The Cowgirls are back on the course Friday for a Corner Conference dual at Griswold. Clarinda hosts Lewis Central on Monday. Shenandoah is back home Tuesday against Treynor.