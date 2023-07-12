DENISON – Clarinda baseball’s season ended in a substate final for the second straight season as Underwood was a 7-1 winner over the Cardinals on Tuesday, July 11, in the Class 2A Substate 8 championship game.

Underwood advanced to the state tournament in Carroll while Clarinda saw its season end at 16-10 and the career end for a seven-athlete senior group.

Underwood freshman pitcher Garrett Luett kept the Cardinal bats from establishing any rhythm as he worked around four hits, one walk and one earned run, striking out 10 in a complete game win.

Clarinda senior pitcher James McCall battled through 6 1/3 innings. He gave up seven hits and one walk. Despite four errors behind him, he was able to keep his team close until the final inning.

A wild pitch after a hit by pitch, an error and a bunt single gave the Eagles the game’s first run in the top of the second inning. A pair of hits, including a leadoff double, and an error in the third inning produced Underwood’s second run.

Clarinda scored its run in the bottom of the third. Leland Woodruff smacked a double down the right field line to start the inning and advanced to third on Caden Butt’s bunt single. Woodruff scored on a sacrifice fly from Tadyn Brown.

The Cardinals stranded a runner at third base in the fourth and another at second in the fifth with the score still 2-1.

McCall, meanwhile, stranded the bases loaded in the fifth and then thought he had the groundball to get out of trouble in the sixth, but an error plated a run and extended Underwood’s lead to 3-1.

A pair of singles started the seventh inning, and then a sacrifice bunt put McCall up against the pitch limit. Cooper Phillips came on and walked the first batter he faced to load the bases. A strikeout left him one out away from escaping trouble, but the next four Eagles reached on two singles and an error, plating four, and making the home seventh much more comfortable for the Eagles.

In all, the Cardinals committed an uncharacteristic five errors. Acting head coach Carson Riedel — who served as head coach after Rod Eberly served an automatic one-game suspension for being ejected in the previous game — simply said you can’t win games, especially against a team as good as Underwood, when you commit five errors.

“You don’t expect to make mistakes like we did when you have been really good on defense all year,” Riedel said. “Our pitching has kept us together, especially James, and he threw a heck of a game. Unfortunately, they limit us on the number of pitches you can throw in a game. Props to Cooper for coming in and doing what he could to get us out of there.”

Riedel was impressed with how McCall battled.

“His strength is hitting the zone and using the curve ball to throw off timing,” Riedel said, “and his curve ball wasn’t quite there (Tuesday).”

The Cardinals managed just four hits, two in the run-scoring inning by Woodruff and Butt. Cole Baumgart had the other two hits.

“I would have liked to have seen us have a little better approach with two strikes,” Riedel said. “We knew going in Luett had only walked four all year, so we knew he was going to throw strikes.”

The season ended at 16-10 for the Cardinals and for a group of seven seniors: Brown, Kade Engstand, Marcus Foster, McCall, Anthony Webb, Ronnie Weidman and Levi Wise.

“I couldn’t say a bad thing about a single one of those guys,” Riedel said. “They come out and work hard. They are an impressive group of guys who have dealt with some adversity this season. I wish there was more we could have done. They just had to execute and unfortunately we just didn’t do that quite as well as we needed to (Tuesday).”