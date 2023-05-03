The Clarinda and Shenandoah boys golf teams were both near the bottom of the field at the 14-team Atlantic Boys Golf Tournament, held at Nishna Hills, Tuesday, May 2.

The Cardinals finished 11th with a 345, while the Mustangs fired a 380 to take 13th place.

Knoxville won the tournament with a 301, led by Evan Smith's championship score of 67. There were just nine strokes between fifth and 10th, with 10th-place Lewis Central beating Clarinda by eight strokes.

Kort Neal led the Cardinals with an 85, with James McCall just behind with an 86 and Karsten Beckel firing an 88. Sam Kline and Brevin Coston completed the Clarinda lineup with a 93.

Jade Spangler led the Mustangs with an 83. Ethan Laughlin was next with a 93. Brody Burdorf’s 99 and Tyler Babe’s 102 completed Shenandoah’s team score. Logan Twyman carded a 105 and Jacob Dunkeson a 107.

The Cardinals and Mustangs are back in Atlantic Thursday, this time at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club, for the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament.