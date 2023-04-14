Mayson Hartley won the meet’s two longest individual events in helping the Clarinda girls track and field team to a fourth-place finish Thursday, April 13, at the Glenwood Girls Ram Relays.

Hartley won the 3,000 meter run in 11 minutes, 11.07 seconds and also won the 1,500 in 5:04.37. Raenna Henke was third in both, ending the 3,000 in 11:44.42 and the 1,500 in 5:21.10.

The Cardinals scored 75.33 team points, just 2.67 behind third-place Abraham Lincoln in the 12-team field. Glenwood won the team title with 136 points.

Hartley and Henke were also part of Clarinda’s best-finishing relay as they were joined by Presley Jobe and Taylor Cole on a fourth-place 4x400 in 4:29.74.

Cole added a fourth-place mark in the 200 meter dash in 28.81 and finished fifth in the 100 in 14.06.

Kylie Meier also had a strong day for the Cardinals, taking third in the long jump at an even 17 feet and fourth in the 400 in 1:04.77.

Bailey Nordyke and Carsen Wellhausen also scored points for the Cardinals in individual events with Nordyke taking sixth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:13.40 and Wellhausen tied for sixth in the high jump at 4-6.

The Cardinals placed in each relay with the shuttle hurdle team of Paige May, Kambry Gordon, Amelia Hesse and Bailey Nordyke and the 1,600 medley relay team of Maddie Cole, Jobe, Addy Wagoner and Maya Hunter both finishing fifth. The shuttle team finished in 1:16.90 and the medley in 5:01.01. The 4x100 relay team added a sixth-place run in 52.93 with Cole, Meier, Nordyke and Aly Meier.

Next for the Cardinals is a trip to Lewis Central Tuesday.

Full Clarinda results (Top 8 places noted)

Team scoring: 4. Clarinda 75.33.

100 meter dash: 5. Taylor Cole 14.06; Addy Wagoner 14.44; Aly Meier 14.62; Carli Kent 14.70; Kelby Gray 14.95; Annika Price 15.76; Carsen Wellhausen 16.13; Paige May 16.21; Elexiea Smith 16.54; Elleson Nothwehr 16.80.

200 meter dash: 4. Taylor Cole 28.81; Addy Wagoner 29.94; Annika Price 31.34; Elexiea Smith 34.81; Elleson Nothwehr 35.22.

400 meter dash: 4. Kylie Meier 1:04.77; Richlyn Muff 1:14.39; Addison Moore 1:14.42.

800 meter run: Maya Hunter 2:49.55; Hannah Higgins 3:05.38; Richlyn Muff 3:05.70.

1,500 meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley 5:04.37; 3. Raenna Henke 5:21.10; Hannah Higgins 6:45.55.

3,000 meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley 11:11.07; 3. Raenna Henke 11:44.42.

100-meter hurdles: Paige May 18.60; Amelia Hesse 20.26; Kambry Gordon 20.80.

400-meter hurdles: 6. Bailey Nordyke 1:13.40; Amelia Hesse 1:19.15; Kambry Gordon 1:23.53.

High jump: 6. Carsen Wellhausen 4-6.

Long jump: 3. Kylie Meier 17-0.

Shot put: Kaylee Smith 24-11; Rylee Pulliam 24-5.

Discus: Quinn Durfey 88-0; Sage Howard 80-9.

4x100 meter relay: 6. Clarinda (Taylor Cole, Kylie Meier, Bailey Nordyke, Aly Meier) 52.93.

4x200 meter relay: 8. Clarinda (Maddie Cole, Kelby Gray, Carli Kent, Aly Meier) 2:00.15.

4x400 meter relay: 4. Clarinda (Taylor Cole, Presley Jobe, Raenna Henke, Mayson Hartley) 4:29.74.

4x800 meter relay: 7. Clarinda (Amelia Hesse, Kambry Gordon, Addison Moore, Maya Hunter) 11:55.44.

800 meter medley relay: 8. Clarinda (Aly Meier, Maddie Cole, Presley Jobe, Kylie Meier) 2:02.06.

1,600 meter medley relay: 5. Clarinda (Maddie Cole, Presley Jobe, Addy Wagoner, Maya Hunter) 5:01.01.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 5. Clarinda (Paige May, Kambry Gordon, Amelia Hesse, Bailey Nordyke) 1:16.90.