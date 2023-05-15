LEON — The Clarinda boys and girls track and field teams qualified 19 events for the state meet, while the Clarinda boys won the team title at a Class 2A State Qualifying Track and Field Meet Thursday, May 11, at Central Decatur High School.

The Cardinal boys scored 125 points, beating runner-up Pella Christian in the 12-team field by 30. The Clarinda girls put up 88 points, giving them fourth overall, trailing only Davis County’s 114 points, Eddyville-Blakesburg/Fremont’s 108 and the 94 from Pella Christian.

Mayson Hartley led the way for the Cardinals, qualifying in four events. She won the 3,000-meter run in a school record showing of 10 minutes, 43.12 seconds. She also won the 800 in 2:24.93, finished second in the 1,500 in 5:05.36 and anchored the winning 1,600-meter distance medley relay in 4:19.69. Taylor Cole, Bailey Nordyke and Kylie Meier ran the first three legs of that event.

Cole, Nordyke and Meier were joined by Jerzee Knight in qualifying in both the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays. The 4x200 finished second in 1:50.58 to earn an automatic qualifying spot reserved for the top two entries in each event. The 4x100, meanwhile, was third, meaning they had to wait until Friday to find out they received one of the at-large positions given in each event to the next eight best marks across the state. They finished in 51.90.

Knight qualified in both the 100- and 200-meter events, needing an at-large entry in both after finishing third in times of 12.92 and 26.39.

Other meet medalists for the Clarinda girls were: Nordyke in the 400-meter hurdles, where she finished fifth in 1:13.45. Quinn Durfey finished sixth in the discus at a distance of 91 feet, 10 inches. Paige May ended seventh in the 100 hurdles in 17.81. Carsen Wellhausen was eighth in the high jump at 4-8 and Addison Wagoner finished eighth in the 400 in 1:07.71.

The three other relays the Clarinda girls entered in the meet also medaled. The 800 sprint medley relay was fifth in 1:56.69 with Presley Jobe, Maddie Cole, Taylor Cole and Meier. The 4x800 team of Maya Hunter, Kambry Gordon, Addison Moore and Amelia Hesse ended fifth in 11:14.75. The 4x400 team of Wagoner, Carli Kent, Moore and Hunter put up a seventh-place mark in 4:37.22.

The Clarinda boys won four events to lead them to a meet championship.

Treyton Schaapherder won both the 3,200 and 1,600-meter runs. Teammate Kyle Wagoner finished second in both to also qualify. Schaapherder won the 3,200 in 9:52.16 with Wagoner second in 9:55.02. Schaapherder won the 1,600 in 4:38.57 with Wagoner second in 4:42.99.

Schaapherder also anchored the runner-up 1,600-meter medley relay. Jonah Norton, Alec Wyman and Wyatt Schmitt were also part of that state qualifying event that finished in 3:42.23.

Isaac Jones added a win in the long jump at 21-2.5. Teammate Tadyn Brown will join Jones in the long jump at state. Brown was just a quarter inch behind Jones and finished third. Jones also qualified in the high jump with a runner-up finish of an even six feet.

Clarinda’s other win came in the 4x200 meter relay as the team of Norton, Schmitt, Jones and Brown finished the race in 1:32.46. Brown also qualified for the state meet in the 200 in a time of 22.84, finishing second.

The other state qualifier for the Cardinal boys was the shuttle hurdle relay as the team of Xavier DeGroot, Levi Wise, Kaiden Roop and Wyatt Schmitt put up their best time of the season by two seconds in finishing third in a time of 1:04.42.

Clarinda’s 800 medley relay team didn’t qualify, but put up a school record in 1:36.45 with the team of Wise, Nathan King, Schmitt and Brown.

The 4x400 team finished third with Wyman, Cooper Phillips, Kade Engstrand and Jones in 3:43.54. The 4x100 finished fifth in 44.67 with Wise, King, Norton and Roop and the 4x400 was sixth with Wyman, Alex Lihs, Morgan Manes and Ronnie Weidman in 9:06.99.

Other individual medalists for the Cardinal boys were led by Creighton Tuzzio with a third-place mark in the discus at 128-11. Jordan Butt was sixth in the discus at 121. Norton put up a sixth-place mark in the 400 hurdles at 1:00.29. Lihs was seventh in the 400 at 55.71 and DeGroot eighth in the 110 hurdles in 18.09.

The State Track and Field Championships take place Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The Cardinals will have nine events competing Thursday, six on Friday and then four on Saturday plus any additional athletes or relays that qualify for the finals in an event that contests prelims and finals.

Full Clarinda results (Top 8 places noted)

Girls

Team scoring: 4. Clarinda 88.

100-meter dash: 3. Jerzee Knight 12.92 (State Qualifier); Aly Meier 14.54.

200-meter dash: 3. Jerzee Knight 26.39 (State Qualifier); Presley Jobe 29.17.

400-meter dash: 8. Addison Wagoner 1:07.71; Richlyn Muff 1:13.74.

800-meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley 2:24.93 (State Qualifier); 6. Maya Hunter 2:43.98.

1,500-meter run: 2. Mayson Hartley 5:05.36 (State Qualifier).

3,000-meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley 10:43.12 (State Qualifier).

100-meter hurdles: 7. Paige May 17.81.

400-meter hurdles: 5. Bailey Nordyke 1:13.45; Amelia Hesse 1:20.51.

Discus: 6. Quinn Durfey 91-10; Sage Howard 79-11.

Shot put: Kaylee Smith 24-4.75.

High jump: 8. Carsen Wellhausen 4-8; Ellie Cole No height.

Long jump: Kelby Gray 12-11.25; Ellie Cole 12-5.75.

4x100 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Taylor Cole, Kylie Meier, Bailey Nordyke, Jerzee Knight) 51.90 (State Qualifier).

4x200 meter relay: 2. Clarinda (Taylor Cole, Kylie Meier, Bailey Nordyke, Jerzee Knight) 1:50.58 (State Qualifier).

4x400 meter relay: 7. Clarinda (Addison Wagoner, Carli Kent, Addison Moore, Maya Hunter) 4:37.22.

4x800 meter relay: 5. Clarinda (Maya Hunter, Kambry Gordon, Addison Moore, Amelia Hesse) 11:14.75.

800-meter medley relay: 5. Clarinda (Presley Jobe, Maddie Cole, Taylor Cole, Kylie Meier) 1:56.69.

1,600-meter medley relay: 1. Clarinda (Taylor Cole, Bailey Nordyke, Kylie Meier, Mayson Hartley) 4:19.69 (State Qualifier).

Boys

Team scoring: 1. Clarinda 125.

100-meter dash: Adam Johnson 12.16; Cooper Phillips 12.21.

200-meter dash: 2. Tadyn Brown 22.84 (State Qualifier); Adam Johnson 24.75.

400-meter dash: 7. Alex Lihs 55.71; Taten Eighmy 58.98.

800-meter run: Ronnie Weidman 2:18.18; Morgan Manes 2:25.29.

1,600-meter run: 1. Treyton Schaapherder 4:38.57 (State Qualifier); 2. Kyle Wagoner 4:42.99 (State Qualifier).

3,200-meter run: 1. Treyton Schaapherder 9:52.16 (State Qualifier); 2. Kyle Wagoner 9:55.02 (State Qualifier).

110-meter hurdles: 8. Xavier DeGroot 18.09.

400-meter hurdles: 6. Jonah Norton 1:00.29; Noah Harris 1:03.14.

Discus: 3. Creighton Tuzzio 128-11; 6. Jordan Butt 121-0.

Shot put: Jordan Butt 41-7.25; Creighton Tuzzio 40-10.25.

High jump: 2. Isaac Jones 6-0 (State Qualifier); Noah Harris No height.

Long jump: 1. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 21-2.5 (State Qualifier); 3. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 21-2.25 (State Qualifier).

4x100 meter relay: 5. Clarinda (Levi Wise, Nathan King, Jonah Norton, Kaiden Roop) 44.67.

4x200 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Jonah Norton, Wyatt Schmitt, Isaac Jones, Tadyn Brown) 1:32.46 (State Qualifier).

4x400 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Alec Wyman, Cooper Phillips, Kade Engstrand, Isaac Jones) 3:43.54.

4x800 meter relay: 6. Clarinda (Alec Wyman, Alex Lihs, Morgan Manes, Ronnie Weidman) 9:06.99.

800-meter medley relay: 4. Clarinda (Levi Wise, Nathan King, Wyatt Schmitt, Tadyn Brown) 1:36.45.

1,600-meter medley relay: 2. Clarinda (Jonah Norton, Alec Wyman, Wyatt Schmitt, Treyton Schaapherder) 3:42.23 (State Qualifier).

Shuttle hurdle relay: 3. Clarinda (Xavier DeGroot, Levi Wise, Kaiden Roop, Wyatt Schmitt) 1:04.42 (State Qualifier).