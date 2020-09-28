Cardinals start fast, beat Mustangs in Page County Super Bowl

Barnes added a 40-yard field goal in the final minute of the third quarter for the final margin.

“We ran the ball well,” said Bevins. “We missed a couple throws here and there, but overall in all three phases that was a good game. We gave up one big return, but we have had trouble on kickoff coverage all year. Offensively and defensively we played lights out. We gave up one big play and they scored off of it, but other than that I’m happy with how we played.”

Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said you can’t have quarters like what they had in the first and expect to be successful.

“They had a much stronger first quarter than us and that definitely put us in a hole,” said Ratliff. “We responded well late in the half, but it was too little too late. They were more physical and were dominant up front and it allowed them to keep the ball on the ground and run right at us.”

The Cardinal ground game produced 335 yards, churning up 9.3 yards per carry. Ridnour ran for 104 yards, Brown 95 and Schmitt 70. Shull and Brandon Stogdill also eclipsed 30 yards rushing. Bevins said establishing that running game will continue to be key going forward as the Cardinal regular season ends with road trips to Greene County and Des Moines Christian.