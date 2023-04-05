The Clarinda girls tennis team swept four of the six singles matches and rolled to a 9-0 win at Shenandoah Tuesday, April 4.

Taylor Cole, Mayson Hartley, Riley Nothwehr and Brooke Brown were all 8-0 winners for the Cardinals. Cole beat Paige Gleason at No. 1, Hartley defeated Emma Olson at No. 2, Nothwehr beat Auri Trowbridge at No. 4 and Brown downed Abby Martin at No. 5.

The closest match of the dual was an 8-4 win for Clarinda’s Emma Stogdill at No. 6 singles over Gabi Jacobs. The other singles match went Avery Walter’s way in an 8-1 win over Brooke Hays.

Clarinda didn’t have much trouble earning wins in the doubles matches either. Cole and Hartley posted an 8-2 win over Gleason and Olson at the top spot. Walter and Brown were an 8-1 winner over Hays and Trowbridge at No. 2. Nothwehr and Stogdill earned an 8-3 decision over Martin and Jacobs at No. 3.

The Fillies are back home to battle Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Thursday while the Cardinals are off until a Tuesday road trip to Southwest Valley.