The Clarinda boys tennis team wasn’t able to earn a match win in a 9-0 loss at Atlantic Thursday, April 20.

Drake Riddle and Ian Smith won four games each in their singles matches to lead Clarinda’s effort. Riddle lost 10-4 at number one to Clevi Johnson and Smith lost 10-4 to Michael Hotze at number six.

Clarinda’s Dillon Hunter dropped a 10-2 decision to Isaac Hansen at number five, while Grant Barr and Ben Miller both lost 10-1 to Nolan Waters and Kinnick Juhl at numbers two and three singles.

Atlantic earned a 10-0 sweep at number four with Alex Rosenbaum beating Brady Cox.

Johnson and Rosenbaum were also a 10-0 winner over Miller and Cox at number two doubles.

The other two Cardinal doubles teams won one game each. Riddle and Barr lost 10-1 to Waters and Juhl at number one, while Hunter and Smith dropped a 10-1 decision to Hensen and Hotze at three.

The Cardinals come home Monday for a Hawkeye 10 Conference dual against Creston.