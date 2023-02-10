MALVERN — The Sidney Cowgirls couldn’t find nearly enough offense in a 47-28 win at East Mills Thursday, Feb. 9.

It was Sidney’s fourth loss of the season to East Mills and ended the Cowgirls’ season at 9-14.

Sidney scored just 11 points, with only one made field goal from the end of the first quarter through the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter. Sidney senior Avery Dowling made her first field goal of the game in the final seconds, a 3-pointer that tied her with Maddy Duncan for the school record in career 3-point field goals made.

Dowling and her teammates had trouble much of the night on the offensive end as East Mills put the game out of reach shortly after halftime.

“We just couldn’t get a shot to fall,” Sidney head coach Ashley Smith said. “The girls have shot all season and have worked hard on their shot. It seems like we come here and the shots don’t want to fall.”

Smith said the East Mills defense deserves credit for Sidney’s offensive struggles on the night as well.

“They had a strong defense and that’s something we talked about and worked on a lot,” Smith said. “We have worked on that a lot and have come a long way in the sense of knowing what we need to do offensively if we played a tough defense.”

An Emily Hutt 3-pointer in the final seconds of the opening quarter gave the Cowgirls an 11-10 lead after one period. A pair of Kaden Payne free throws was all Sidney put on the board in the second quarter and trailed 23-13 at halftime.

East Mills scored the first seven points of the third quarter before an Ava Osborn 3-pointer. After Osborn added a free throw, East Mills scored another seven consecutive points and led 40-18 after the third quarter.

The Wolverines extended the lead to 47-22 before Payne made a layup and added a free throw with 42 seconds left and then Dowling buried the triple just before the buzzer.

Payne finished with nine points and added seven rebounds and four blocks to lead the Cowgirls. Osborn added six points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Dowling and Hutt scored five points each, with Hutt securing four rebounds for Sidney. Aunika Hayes finished with two points and four rebounds and Macey Graham scored one point.

Emily Williams led the Wolverines with 19 points as East Mills advanced to a second round regional game at home Tuesday, Feb. 14, against Fremont-Mills.

Smith ended the game with her five seniors on the floor: starters Hayes, Hutt, Payne and Dowling, along with reserve Sadie Thompson.

“They have meant a lot (to the program),” Smith said about her seniors. “They have had a huge impact since day one of their freshmen year. I’m hoping their experience and leadership helps the next group coming up.”

Smith worked with the senior group for three years as an assistant coach before her first year as head coach.

“We had a good strong relationship,” Smith said. “We bounced things off of each other. I would share my ideas and they would say what worked and what didn’t. We had a good level of respect between us and it helped my confidence and their confidence.”

Dowling, Hutt and Payne were three-year starters for the Cowgirls, while Hayes enjoyed her first year in the starting lineup and ended up leading the Cowgirls in points and rebounds.