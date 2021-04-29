Career night for Benedict at Fremont-Mills

Sidney junior Matthew Benedict took home four gold medals for the second time in two nights Tuesday, April 27, at the Fremont-Mills co-ed Relays.
Both Sidney teams finished fifth in the team race.
The Cowboys scored 93 points, just seven behind Stanton and 13 behind Fremont-Mills. East Mills won the meet with 135 points.
The Cowgirls ended the night with 70 points. Fremont-Mills scored 175 points for the team title in the seven-team meet.
Benedict won both of the individual events he entered with career-best marks. He won the 400 hurdles in a time of 59.84 seconds, beating East Mills’ Davis McGrew by 0.01.
Benedict also cleared a career best 6 feet, 3 inches in the high jump.
Benedict’s other two wins came in relays.
He teamed up with Garett Phillips, Ethan Peters and Connor Moheng to win the 1600 medley in 3:55.03 and teamed up with Carter Hunt, Kurt Speed and Moheng to win the 4x400 in 3:54.52.
Speed posted the other Cowboy victory, taking the 800 in a time of 2:26.75. Teammate Taylor McFail finished third.
Peters added a runner-up finish in the long jump with a leap of 18-1.
The other top three finish of the night for the Cowboys came in the 4x200 relay with a team of Elliot Aultman, Chace Wallace, Jeryn Parmer and McFail finishing in 1:46.48.
The Cowgirls won one event, the 4x800 relay, as the team of Emily Hutt, Jozie Hendrickson, Dalyce Erickson and Harley Spurlock crossed the finish line in 12:09.35.
Sheridyn Oswald had Sidney’s highest finish in an individual event, taking second in the discus with a toss of 99-3.
Lily Peters placed third in the shot put for the Cowgirls. Peters and Oswald were fourth and fifth respectively in the other throw as well.
Sidney’s Aunika Hayes finished third in both individual hurdle events. Spurlock finished third in the 800 while Hutt crossed third in the 1500 for the Cowgirls.
Sidney was also third in the 4x400 relay with a team of Spurlock, Kandra Laumann, Dalyce Erickson and Hayes.
Full Sidney girls results (Top 6 places noted)
Team scoring – 5. Sidney 70.
100 meter dash – Madison Hensley 19.26. Kaelyn Surrell 19.34.
400 meter dash – Dalyce Erickson 1:15.07.
800 meter run – 3. Harley Spurlock 2:58.92.
1500 meter run – 3. Emily Hutt 6:15.72.
100 meter hurdles – 3. Aunika Hayes 19.19.
400 meter hurdles – 3. Aunika Hayes 1:17.15.
Discus – 2. Sheridyn Oswald 99-3. Jolie Sheldon 86-1.5 (JV entry). 4. Lily Peters 76-4. Madison Hensley 50-8.5.
Shot put – 3. Lily Peters 32-3.5. 5. Sheridyn Oswald 27-11.25. Madison Hensley 23-2. Kaelyn Surrell 21-3.
Long jump – 4. Kandra Laumann 12-11.5.
4x100 meter relay – 5. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Fallon Sheldon, Kandra Laumann, Alyssa O’Barsky) 59.21.
4x200 meter relay – 4. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Kylee Foster, Emily Hutt, Alyssa O’Barsky) 2:05.49.
4x400 meter relay – 3. Sidney (Harley Spurlock, Kandra Laumann, Dalyce Erickson, Aunika Hayes) 5:14.66.
4x800 meter relay – 1. Sidney (Emily Hutt, Jozie Hendrickson, Dalyce Erickson, Harley Spurlock) 12:09.35.
Full Sidney boys results (Top 6 places noted)
Team scoring – 5. Sidney 93.
100 meter dash – 6. Conner Rasco 12.87. Elliot Aultman 13.58. Nik Peters 15.50.
200 meter dash – 5. Ethan Peters 25.23. 6. Connor Moheng 25.35.
400 meter dash – 6. Carter Hunt 1:00.17.
800 meter run – 1. Kurt Speed 2:26.75. 3. Taylor McFail 2:32.47.
400 meter hurdles – 1. Matthew Benedict 59.84.
Discus – 4. Nik Peters 93-5. 5. Cole Stenzel 90-9. Conner Rasco 84-5.
Shot put – 5. Cole Stenzel 36-3. Nik Peters 34-5.25.
High jump – 1. Matthew Benedict 6-3.
Long jump – 2. Ethan Peters 18-1. Connor Moheng 16-3.75.
4x100 meter relay – 5. Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Chace Wallace, Ethan Peters, Garett Philips) 51.31. Sidney (Elliot Aultman, Nik Peters, Jeryn Parmer, Conner Rasco) 53.46.
4x200 meter relay – 3. Sidney (Elliot Aultman, Chace Wallace, Jeryn Parmer, Taylor McFail) 1:46.48.
4x400 meter relay – 1. Sidney (Carter Hunt, Matthew Benedict, Kurt Speed, Connor Moheng) 3:54.52.
800 meter medley relay – 4. Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Jeryn Parmer, Garett Phillips, Carter Hunt) 1:49.37.
1600 meter medley relay – 1. Sidney (Garett Phillips, Ethan Peters, Matthew Benedict, Connor Moheng) 3:55.03.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 4. Sidney (Kurt Speed, Carter Hunt, Chace Wallace, Taylor McFail) 1:21.04.