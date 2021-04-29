Career night for Benedict at Fremont-Mills

Sidney junior Matthew Benedict took home four gold medals for the second time in two nights Tuesday, April 27, at the Fremont-Mills co-ed Relays.

Both Sidney teams finished fifth in the team race.

The Cowboys scored 93 points, just seven behind Stanton and 13 behind Fremont-Mills. East Mills won the meet with 135 points.

The Cowgirls ended the night with 70 points. Fremont-Mills scored 175 points for the team title in the seven-team meet.

Benedict won both of the individual events he entered with career-best marks. He won the 400 hurdles in a time of 59.84 seconds, beating East Mills’ Davis McGrew by 0.01.

Benedict also cleared a career best 6 feet, 3 inches in the high jump.

Benedict’s other two wins came in relays.

He teamed up with Garett Phillips, Ethan Peters and Connor Moheng to win the 1600 medley in 3:55.03 and teamed up with Carter Hunt, Kurt Speed and Moheng to win the 4x400 in 3:54.52.

Speed posted the other Cowboy victory, taking the 800 in a time of 2:26.75. Teammate Taylor McFail finished third.

Peters added a runner-up finish in the long jump with a leap of 18-1.