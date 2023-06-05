For the second time in three nights to open the season, the Clarinda A’s lost at home against Carroll. It was an 11-4 Merchants victory Friday, June 2.

Nobody scored until the Merchants put up three runs in the fourth inning and that remained the score until the seventh. Carroll scored five in the seventh and added three more runs in the eighth, while the A’s had a pair of two-run innings in the seventh and ninth.

Gavin Long had two hits, including a two-run home run, for the A’s. Julian Sauger, Cy Paterson and Luke Spencer all had a hit and a run scored as Clarinda fell to 0-2 on the season. Sauger and Patterson doubled while Cole Warehime tripled in the contest.

The A’s used five pitchers on the night, with only Caleb Markwith and Luke Rodenberg not allowing a run.

Carroll starting pitcher Calvin McLendon gave up just one hit in six scoreless innings.