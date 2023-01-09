Championships for Dickerson, Laughlin; Mustangs 5th at Mid-Buchanan

Championships from Owen Laughlin and Jayden Dickerson headlined the Shenandoah boys wrestling team’s fifth-place finish at the Mid-Buchanan, Missouri Invitational Saturday, Jan. 7.

The Mustangs scored 323 points to place fifth in the 35-team field, which consisted of several junior varsity teams as well.

Mid-Buchanan easily won the title with 542 points, with Shenandoah within 41 points of the other three teams that finished ahead of them.

Laughlin won all four of his matches to take the championship at 157 pounds. He started his day with two pins before beating Alex Whitehead of Oak Grove JV 6-0 in the semifinals and Gianni Rizzi of Overland Park – St. Thomas Aquinas 11-6 in the final.

Dickerson won three of his four matches by fall at 175. That included a pin in the final over Luke Hancock of Overland Park – St. Thomas Aquinas. Dickerson beat Mid-Buchanan’s Zach Kelly 10-5 in the semifinal round.

The Mustangs had three other top three finishers. Jacob McGargill was runner-up at 144 and Cole Scamman and Jacob Rystrom earned third-place marks.

McGargill won his first two matches by fall and then beat West Platte’s Peyson Chandler 8-4 in the semifinals. McGargill’s day ended with a 12-2 loss to Clancey Woodward of Mid-Buchanan in the final.

Scamman won his first two matches by fall at 138 before dropping an 8-6 decision in a sudden victory period against Ryder Coons of Mid-Buchanan in the semifinals. Scamman pinned McKanan Reade of West Platte in the third period of the third-place match.

Rystrom also won his first two matches of the day by fall before losing 4-1 to Elzie Slaughter of Overland Park – St. Thomas Aquinas in a 190-pound semifinal. Rystrom finished with a 6-4 win over Mayson Edwards of South Harrison.

Tyler Babe and Ethan Laughlin both ended the day in fifth for Shenandoah. Babe lost in the quarterfinals at 113, but ended his day with two wins, including a 4-3 decision over Keegan Martin of Oak Grove in the fifth-place match.

Ethan Laughlin won by fall in the first round, but then lost 6-3 to Mickey Seymour of Oak Grove in the quarterfinals. He ended the day with two wins, including a 2-1 decision over Mid-Buchanan’s Maddox Kountz in the fifth-place match.

Davin Holste, Mark Hardy and Steven Perkins were also in the field for the Mustangs.

Holste lost in the first round at 120, but rebounded with three pins to take ninth. Hardy split his four matches to finish 11th at 165. He ended his day with a 6-4 win in sudden victory. Perkins lost all three of his matches at 285.

Next for Shenandoah is the Mount Ayr Dual Tournament Friday and Saturday.