Change of opponents for Stanton/Essex football

Tucker Hadden, Stanton/Essex

Stanton/Essex senior Tucker Hadden dives to make a tackle earlier this season against East Mills. The Vikings enter Friday's home game in Essex against a new opponent in Coon Rapids-Bayard at 3-1.

 Photo by Becki Franks for Page County Newspapers

Stanton/Essex football has a new opponent for Friday night.

Coon Rapids-Bayard will make the trip to Essex for Essex’s Homecoming contest Friday evening. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

A week after not playing, the Vikings found out Wednesday evening that this week’s contest with Lenox had been canceled because of COVID-19 exposure on the Lenox team.

The cancellation came a week after Stanton/Essex’s road game with Fremont-Mills was canceled because of COVID-19 cases at Fremont-Mills High School. Stanton/Essex had a couple possibilities on a replacement game last week, but they fell through.

This week, a new opponent was found in short order with the game confirmed Thursday morning.

The Vikings are 3-1 on the season while the Crusaders come in at 5-0. They were originally scheduled to play another unbeaten team in Audubon Friday.

