Changes made to spectator requirements at Shenandoah, Sidney and Essex

The Shenandoah School District has lifted spectator limitations for events taking place at the high school gym while the Corner Conference has lessened its limitations for home events.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday, Jan. 7 that parts of the state’s emergency procedures because of the COVID-19 pandemic would be waived, and that included spectator limitations at high school sporting events.

Shenandoah announced Friday, Jan. 8 that spectators won’t need admission tickets to enter games at the high school any longer.

Shenandoah Activities Director Jon Weinrich said spectators are still required to wear a mask and the bleachers will still be marked to ensure social distancing.

“We will continue to monitor our spectator policy to ensure all players, coaches, families and community members can watch in a safe environment,” Weinrich said in a release sent out to parents.

Shenandoah will continue to limit spectators at games played in the middle school gym.

“Due to insufficient gym space,” Weinrich said, “we will continue to allow only two spectators per athlete to attend games in the middle school.”