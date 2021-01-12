Changes made to spectator requirements at Shenandoah, Sidney and Essex

The Shenandoah School District has lifted spectator limitations for events taking place at the high school gym while the Corner Conference has lessened its limitations for home events.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday, Jan. 7 that parts of the state’s emergency procedures because of the COVID-19 pandemic would be waived, and that included spectator limitations at high school sporting events.
Shenandoah announced Friday, Jan. 8 that spectators won’t need admission tickets to enter games at the high school any longer.
Shenandoah Activities Director Jon Weinrich said spectators are still required to wear a mask and the bleachers will still be marked to ensure social distancing.
“We will continue to monitor our spectator policy to ensure all players, coaches, families and community members can watch in a safe environment,” Weinrich said in a release sent out to parents.
Shenandoah will continue to limit spectators at games played in the middle school gym.
“Due to insufficient gym space,” Weinrich said, “we will continue to allow only two spectators per athlete to attend games in the middle school.”
No spectators will be allowed at home bowling events due to limited space.
The Corner Conference, which includes Essex and Sidney, will limit attendance to six spectators per participant. Participants include players and coaches as well as cheerleaders, pep band members and dance team members.
Each participant will receive six tickets, which they are responsible for handing out to family members and friends.
Masks and social distancing continue to be required and the first two rows will not be available for spectator seating.
The gym will also be cleared between games.