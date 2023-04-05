CLARINDA – Clarinda’s Jerzee Knight won two events and teammate Raenna Henke won another, leading the Clarinda girls track and field team to a runner-up finish at the weather-shortened Lady Cardinal Relays Tuesday, April 4.

Shenandoah was also in the field and earned a win in the shuttle hurdle relay.

The meet was delayed after nine events because of lightning. Then, two more events were contested before hail started to fall causing another delay and eventually the cancellation of the meet’s final eight events.

The Cardinals scored 101 points, just 6.5 behind Lewis Central in the seven-team field. Shenandoah finished fourth with 45 points.

Knight won the long jump and 100 meter dash for the Cardinals. Her time of 12.53 seconds in the straight-line sprint beat the field by .18 while her best jump of 16 feet, 9.5 inches, was 1.75 inches better than teammate Kylie Meier, who finished second. Knight was also third in the high jump at 4-10.

Henke earned the win in the 3,000 meter run, crossing the finish line in a time of 11:58.72.

Shenandoah’s Hailey Egbert was third in the 3,000, ending in 13:02.83.

The best event of the night for the Fillies was the shuttle hurdle relay as the team of Caroline Rogers, Kate Lantz, Jenna Burdorf and Chloe Denton raced to a win in 1:13.56.

Lantz gave the Fillies their best showing in an individual event as she cleared 4-10 to finish second in the high jump. Aliyah Parker finished third in the shot put at 31-3.75 for the Fillies. She was also fifth in the discus.

The Cardinals finished either second or third in all four of the contested relays. The 4x800 team of Amelia Hesse, Kambry Gordon, Richlyn Muff and Maya Hunter were second in 11:55.47. The shuttle hurdle relay team of Paige May, Hesse, Gordon and Bailey Nordyke ended second in 1:17.40. The Cardinals were also second in the 1600 medley with Aly Meier, Kelby Gray, Carli Kent and Hunter finishing in 4:49.98.

Clarinda added a third-place mark in the 800 medley relay with Aly Meier, Kent, Nordyke and Addy Wagoner finishing in 2:04.20.

Quinn Durfey added a runner-up finish in the discus for the Cardinals, firing the disc 86-8.5. Kylie Meier took third in the 400 in 1:02.66.

The Cardinals and Fillies are back on the track Thursday in Red Oak.

Full Clarinda and Shenandoah results (top 8 places noted) (only 11 events were completed)

Team Scoring: 2. Clarinda 101; 4. Shenandoah 45

100 meter dash: 1. Jerzee Knight, Clarinda 12.53; 7. Presley Jobe, Clarinda 13.80; 8. Maddie Cole, Clarinda 13.83; Irrys Humphrey, Shenandoah 14.63; Carsen Wellhausen, Clarinda 15.07; Adrianne Moore, Shenandoah 15.28; Elexiea Smith, Clarinda 15.52.

400 meter dash: 3. Kylie Meier, Clarinda 1:02.66; 5. Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda 1:05.75.

3,000 meter run: 1. Raenna Henke, Clarinda 11:58.72; 3. Hailey Egbert, Shenandoah 13:02.83.

High jump: 2. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 4-10; 3. Jerzee Knight, Clarinda 4-10; 5. Carsen Wellhausen, Clarinda 4-6.

Long jump: 1. Jerzee Knight, Clarinda 16-9.5; 2. Kylie Meier, Clarinda 16-7.75; 6. Irrys Humphrey, Shenandoah 14-1.

Shot put: 3. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 31-3.75; 5. Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 29-10.5; 8. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 28-3.5; Kaylee Smith, Clarinda 24-9.5; Rylee Pulliam, Clarinda 24-4.25.

Discus: 2. Quinn Durfey, Clarinda 86-8.5; 5. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 82-7.5; 7. Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 79-1; 8. Sage Howard, Clarinda 75-8.5; L

4x800 meter relay: 2. Clarinda (Amelia Hesse, Kambry Gordon, Richlyn Muff, Maya Hunter) 11:55.47.

800 meter medley relay: 3. Clarinda (Aly Meier, Carli Kent, Bailey Nordyke, Addy Wagoner) 2:04.20; 8. Shenandoah (Irrys Humphrey, Adrianne Moore, Abey Dumler, Mallory Dickerson) 2:19.93.

1600 meter medley relay: 2. Clarinda (Aly Meier, Kelby Gray, Carli Kent, Maya Hunter) 4:49.98; 5. Clarinda (Annika Price, Elleson Nothwehr, Addison Moore, Richlyn Muff) 5:18.04.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 1. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Kate Lantz, Jenna Burdorf, Chloe Denton) 1:13.56; 2. Clarinda (Paige May, Amelia Hesse, Kambry Gordon, Bailey Nordyke) 1:17.40.