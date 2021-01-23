Clarinda Academy sinks late shot to down Trojans

Tucker Hadden scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, but Clarinda Academy hit a last second shot in overtime to beat the Trojans 47-46 Thursday, Jan. 21.

This was the second of three meetings over a span of 10 days between the two teams and they have now split the first two. The teams will meet again in Essex Monday.

Essex led 16-15 at halftime, but fell behind 33-31 going into the fourth quarter. The game was tied at 42 entering the extra session.

Hadden did a lot of his work at the foul line, making 18 of his 30 free throw attempts.

The Trojans shot just 22% from the field, but were 61% from the foul line, scoring nearly half of their points at the foul stripe.

Nash English also finished with a double-double for the Trojans with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Tony Racine grabbed a team best 15 rebounds and added six points.

Dylan Barrett added two points and Preston Driskell scored one for the Trojans, who fell to 2-12 overall and 0-6 in the Corner Conference with the loss.

Clarinda Academy improved to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

Hadden also finished with four assists.

After hosting Clarinda Academy Monday, the Trojans will travel to Sidney Thursday and Stanton Friday.