The 68th season of Clarinda A’s summer league baseball is one week away.

The A’s play in the MINK League, which bring college baseball players together from across the country to play in a collegiate wood bat league.

A’s fans will have plenty of opportunities to see this year’s team at home over the first 2 ½ weeks of the season, starting Wednesday, May 31, against Carroll.

A’s field manager Ryan Eberly said brother and general manager Rod Eberly did a good job putting this year’s team together and it looks like a strong one.

“This is the first time in a long time our pitching roster is full,” Ryan Eberly said. “We are looking for another catcher. We had three lined up, including Jackson Powell coming back, but he was unable to make it for personal reasons. Recruiting went really well and we have a few new schools represented.”

There are several Division I schools represented on this year’s team once again.

“We had an old friend surface again and find us some kids in Texas that we haven’t had in a while,” Ryan Eberly said. “It’s going to be an exciting summer again if the kids buy-in to what we’re trying to do and go out and get better each day. We have a chance to be really good, but it all depends on how we play defense and pitch.”

The A’s play their first four games at home and have home games each of the first three Friday, Saturday and Sundays of the season, with Baseball Day set for Saturday, June 17. Shortly after that the A’s hit the road for nearly two straight weeks before coming home for Parent’s Weekend, just ahead of Independence Day.

“We open (parent’s weekend) on the 30th with a doubleheader against Des Moines,” Ryan Eberly said, “and then have Jefferson City coming in for Saturday and Sunday games. The Sunday game starts at 1 (p.m.) with our parent’s picnic after that. Sedalia comes in for fireworks night (on the third). Then, we’ll have a day off and go on the road for two weeks.”

Ryan Eberly said there are no changes to the MINK League this year with the A’s joined by Carroll and Des Moines as well as Missouri teams St. Joseph, Chillicothe, Sedalia, Jefferson City, Joplin and Nevada. He said there is one rule change and that will apply to extra-inning games.

“Starting in the 11th inning in single games, we’ll put a man on second base to start the inning,” Ryan Eberly said, “and in doubleheaders, we’ll do that right away in the eighth inning.”

Like any other season, Ryan Eberly said the MINK League title will come down to who can stay hot the longest and latest.

The full A’s schedule is below.

May 31: Home vs. Carroll

June 2: Home vs. Carroll

June 3: Home vs. KC Knights

June 4: Home vs. Chillicothe

June 5: at Chillicothe

June 7: Home vs. Des Moines

June 8: Home vs. Nevada

June 9: Home vs. Nevada

June 10: Home vs. Joplin

June 11: Home vs. Joplin

June 12: Home vs. St. Joe

June 13: Home vs. St. Joe

June 15: at Sedalia

June 16: Home vs. KC Knights

June 17: Home vs. NEMO Craze

June 18: Home vs. Chillicothe

June 20: at Chillicothe

June 21: Home vs. Carroll

June 22: at Des Moines

June 23: at St. Joe

June 24: at Chillicothe (Doubleheader)

June 25: at Jefferson City

June 26: at Jefferson City

June 27: at Sedalia

June 29: at Des Moines

June 30: Home vs. Des Moines (Doubleheader)

July 1: Home vs. Jefferson City

July 2: Home vs. Jefferson City

July 3: Home vs. Sedalia

July 5: at St. Joe

July 6: at St. Joe

July 7: at Carroll

July 8: at Carroll

July 9: All-Star Game at Chillicothe

July 11: at Nevada

July 12: at Joplin

July 13: at Joplin

July 14: at Nevada

July 15: at Carroll

July 17: Home vs. St. Joe

July 18: at Des Moines

July 19: Home vs. St. Joe

July 20: Home vs. Sedalia

July 21: Home vs. Des Moines

July 22: Home vs. Chillicothe

July 23: at Carroll

July 24: Divisional Wild Card

July 25: Divisional Final

July 27-29: Championship Series (Best of Three)