CLARINDA — The Clarinda A’s inducted four new members into their Hall of Fame Saturday, Feb. 4, at their annual banquet, which was held at Clarinda High School.

A’s greats and former Major League standouts Ozzie Smith and Von Hayes were on hand and signed autographs prior to the dinner and program. Smith, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals for much of his Hall of Fame career, and Hayes, who starred for the Phillies for much of his career, also answered questions from the audience in the final part of the A’s 47th annual banquet, the first since 2019.

Three members of the 2013 A’s team that finished fourth at the NBC World Series were inducted into the A’s Hall of Fame and were all present to accept the honor.

Dominick Francia currently lives in Alabama and played for the A’s in 2012 and 2013. D’Marco Poindexter played for the A’s for four years, from 2011 to 2014, and currently lives in Louisiana. Cody Pounder was also inducted. He played for the A’s from 2013 to 2015 and currently lives in Kansas.

Longtime A’s supporter and Clarinda resident Danny Adams was also inducted in the Hall of Fame. Many of his A’s memories correspond with many of the program’s highlights, including being in Wichita to watch the A’s win the 1981 national championship.

There were several silent auction items — most of them baseball related — that audience members were able to see and bid on during the evening. Additionally, Austin Ascherl was on hand for a live auction for five of the bigger items that were donated for the banquet. Those five items combined to bring in $1,475.

The dinner was catered by the Garrison House in Clarinda. Clarinda High School Principal Luke Cox was the Master of Ceremonies and Clarinda mayor Craig Hill welcomed the crowd to Clarinda.