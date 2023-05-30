Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Three early runs stood up for the Clarinda baseball team in a 3-2 home win over Glenwood Friday, May 26.

The Cardinals plated a pair of runs in the first inning and added another in the second while allowing single runs in the second and fifth innings.

Cardinal pitchers Creighton Tuzzio and Karsten Beckel held the Rams in check throughout the game. Tuzzio struck out nine over 5 1/3 innings, giving up two hits, two walks and two runs, one earned. Beckel recorded the final five outs, striking out three and working around one hit and one walk.

Tadyn Brown and Leland Woodruff had the Clarinda hits with Brown, Ronnie Weidman and Andrew Jones all scoring runs for Clarinda in the win.

The Cardinals improved to 2-0 overall and in Hawkeye 10 Conference play with the win. They’ll host a doubleheader against Atlantic Tuesday.