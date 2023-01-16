Clarinda Baseball Hall of Fame Banquet is Feb. 4

The Clarinda A’s are hosting their 47th annual Hall of Fame Banquet Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Clarinda Community High School.

It’s the first time in three years the A’s have been able to host their banquet and there will be four people inducted into the Clarinda Baseball Hall of Fame.

Advance tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for students K-12. They can be purchased by calling 712-303-9903 or by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to 225 E. Lincoln, Clarinda, IA 51632. Tickets will be sent to you or left at the door. They are also available at the Clarinda Chamber office. Tickets at the door cost $35 for adults and $25 for students.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the autograph session with former A’s players Ozzie Smith and Von Hayes will run from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Smith is a Major League Baseball Hall of Famer who played 19 seasons in the major leagues, mostly for the St. Louis Cardinals. Hayes played 12 years in the majors, mainly for the Philadelphia Phillies. An admission ticket is good for one autograph from Hayes and Smith. Tickets for additional autographs can be purchased for anywhere from $25 to $100, depending on the item.

The evening program will follow, which starts with a live auction.

“We’re going to be auctioning off a couple big items,” A’s general manager Rod Eberly said. “Austin Ascherl does that for us. Then, we’ll have the Hall of Fame induction with four people going in this year. We’ll recognize the traveling youth teams. Any kid who was part of the A’s junior teams gets in free, along with coaches. If a parent would like to go, then they can get a half-price ticket.”

Besides the live auction during the program, there will be several items available throughout the evening during a silent auction. Your admission ticket gives you a bidding number for the silent auction.

Eberly said some of the auction highlights this year are signed bats by Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon, two current major leaguers who play for Bud Black, a former A’s player. Black has also sent one of his autographed jerseys. There will be a Johnny Bench autographed jersey. There will also be several signed balls, including from current major leaguers Kris Bryant and Whit Merrifield, plus many more memorabilia items.

Eberly said this summer’s roster is about 80% complete, with athletes lined up from all over the country to come to Clarinda and play for the A’s. He added there are a few local kids committed as well. This is the A’s big fundraiser of the season.

“Most of the money will go to new equipment and this year we’re looking to purchase new uniforms,” Eberly said. “We haven’t had new uniforms for 14 years. We have some updates to do on the clubhouse as well. The rest of the money will go into the field.”

Eberly is hopeful for a big crowd.