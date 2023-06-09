The Clarinda softball and baseball teams traveled to Glenwood Thursday, June 8, and both earned victories with softball winning 8-3 and baseball picking up a 5-1 win.

A three-run third inning extended Clarinda’s lead to 4-0 on the baseball diamond and the Cardinals didn’t let Glenwood back in the game.

Karsten Beckel slowed the Glenwood bats for 5 2/3 innings, striking out five while giving up seven hits and one earned run. Creighton Tuzzio came on in relief and struck out three of the four batters he faced to close out the win.

James McCall and Andrew Jones led the Cardinal bats with two hits and two RBIs each. McCall also scored twice. Cole Baumgart added a hit and a run scored. Tadyn Brown and Levi Wise stole two bases each and both scored a run.

Clarinda baseball improved to 6-4 on the season, 5-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Clarinda softball beat a Glenwood team that beat them by the run-rule earlier this season and entered the day enjoying the lead in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.

The middle innings were when Clarinda earned the win. The Cardinals trailed 1-0 after three innings, but scored three times in the fourth inning and then four more times in the fifth.

Singles by Presley Jobe and Brynn Isaacson started Clarinda’s fourth inning. A pair of walks forced in a run with two outs and then Jerzee Knight singled in two.

Kaylah Degase walked to open the fifth. An error put runners on first and second with two outs. Janessa Woolsey singled to load the bases and then Lylly Merrill singled in two runs. A walk followed and then Knight drove in two more with a single.

Knight finished the game with three hits and four RBIs to lead the Clarinda bats. Jobe added two hits and two runs scored. Isaacson scored twice and drove in a run. Addison Wagoner scored twice and Annika Price had Clarinda’s only extra-base hit, a second inning double.

Andi Woods limited the Glenwood bats to three runs, all unearned, over seven innings. She struck out three while giving up six hits and four walks.

The win was the 10th of the season for the Cardinals, moving to 10-7 on the season, 6-3 in the conference.

Clarinda softball travels to Creston Saturday to play three games at the John Stephens Classic. Both Clarinda teams are back in Hawkeye 10 play Monday with doubleheaders at Denison.