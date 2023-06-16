The Clarinda baseball and softball teams earned run-rule victories at Southwest Valley Wednesday, June 14.

The Cardinal baseball team had a nine-run second inning and an eight-run fourth frame in a 22-1 victory, while Cardinal softball scored eight runs in the first and six more in the fourth in a 14-2 win. Both games were called after four innings.

Clarinda baseball scored the game’s first 22 runs before the Timberwolves pushed a run across in the home fourth. The Cardinals had 12 hits and took 13 walks in the win.

Levi Wise led the Clarinda offense with three hits — including a double — three RBIs and two runs scored. Kade Engstrand also drove in three runs to go with two hits and two runs scored. Karsten Beckel scored four runs.

Andrew Jones also had a two-hit game for Clarinda with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Leland Woodruff finished with a hit, two RBIs and a run scored. Tadyn Brown had a hit, two runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases. Creighton Tuzzio added a hit, two runs scored and an RBI. Cole Baumgart scored twice and drove in a run. Ronnie Weidman and Anthony Webb both finished with a run scored and an RBI. Marcus Foster and Justus Fine added a hit, a run scored and an RBI. Ryan Wagoner scored two runs.

Webb was the complete game winner on the mound, striking out four in four innings. He gave up two hits, one walk and one earned run.

Clarinda improved to 9-4 with the win.

The Clarinda softball team improved their record to 14-9.

Addison Wagoner was the complete game winner in the circle for the Cardinals. She struck out just one, but worked around four hits and a walk, surrendering two runs, one earned, over four innings.

Ryplee Sunderman and Presley Jobe had two hits each to lead the Cardinal offense with Sunderman driving in three runs and scoring twice. Jobe scored a run, stole a base and drove in a run.

Maddie Cole doubled and drove in three runs, while also adding a stolen base and a run scored. Jerzee Knight tripled as part of a three-run day. She also stole two bases and drove in a run. Brynn Isaacson, Annika Price and Andi Woods all scored two runs and drove in one.

Both Clarinda teams are back home Thursday for Hawkeye 10 Conference games against Shenandoah.