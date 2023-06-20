The Clarinda baseball team had the lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning at Class 3A No. 2 Lewis Central Monday, June 19, but couldn’t hold it, as the Titans scored three in their final at-bat to beat Clarinda 5-4. Lewis Central won the nightcap of the Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader as well by a 10-2 score.

Clarinda softball also lost both ends of the doubleheader to the Titans by scores of 10-4 and 7-4.

In the baseball opener, the Cardinals and Titans were tied at two entering the seventh inning and then Clarinda doubled its run total in the top of the seventh. The Hawkeye 10-leading Titans stayed unbeaten in conference play, however, by scoring three in the home seventh, ending Clarinda’s seven-game winning streak.

James McCall held the Titan bats in check, striking out five over 6 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits, four walks and four runs, two earned. Creighton Tuzzio was charged with the final run and took the loss, retiring just one of the four batters he faced. The run was unearned.

McCall also doubled and drove in two runs on offense for Clarinda. Ronnie Weidman also had two hits — including a double. He also scored a run. Caden Butt had a hit, a stolen base and a run scored for Clarinda, while Levi Wise added a hit and an RBI.

The second game saw the Titans jump out to an 8-1 lead after two innings.

Anthony Webb took the loss, giving up six runs, four earned, with one hit and three walks in 1 1/3 innings. Weidman and Cooper Phillips combined to pitch the rest of the game for the Cardinals. Weidman gave up one earned run in two innings and Phillips gave up three runs, two earned, over 2 2/3 frames. He struck out two.

The Cardinal offense had just three hits against two Titan pitchers and they came from the top third of the lineup in Tadyn Brown, Justus Fine and Cole Baumgart. Brown and Baumgart scored the runs and Baumgart drove one in. Brown also stole two bases.

The Cardinals fell to 11-6 on the season and 8-6 in the conference.

Big innings gave the Titans both wins on the softball diamond. In the opener, Lewis Central scored four runs in the first inning. After Clarinda scored two in the third, the Titans answered with two of their own in the home third and then scored four in the fourth. The Cardinals scored two in the seventh for the final margin.

Ryplee Sunderman and Presley Jobe led Clarinda’s offense with two hits each. Jobe doubled and drove in two runs. Sunderman scored a run and drove in another. Maddie Cole tripled, stole a base, scored a run and drove one in. Jerzee Knight and Addison Wagoner both had a hit and scored a run.

Lylly Merrill took the loss in the circle for the Cardinals, giving up nine hits, two walks and eight earned runs over three innings. She struck out three. Wagoner struck out two in three innings of relief, giving up four hits and two earned runs.

The nightcap saw all of Lewis Central’s runs come in two innings, scoring three in the first and four in the fifth.

Brynn Isaacson homered as part of a two-hit game for Clarinda. She also doubled and finished with two runs scored and an RBI. Andi Woods also had a double for the Cardinals. Knight had a hit, two stolen bases and a run scored for the Cardinals. Sunderman contributed a hit, three stolen bases and an RBI.

Mallory Woods pitched all six innings for the Cardinals, striking out four. She gave up eight hits and seven earned runs.

The Cardinals dropped to 14-12 on the season, 8-6 in the conference.

Both Clarinda teams return home Tuesday for conference games against Red Oak.