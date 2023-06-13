The Clarinda baseball and softball teams both left Denison Monday, June 12, with a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference wins.

Clarinda baseball earned both wins by the run rule, beating the Monarchs 12-2 and 10-0, while Clarinda softball won 6-4 and 7-0.

Clarinda softball gave up four runs in the first inning of the opener and then shut out the Monarchs for 13 consecutive innings. The Cardinals didn’t score in the first game until a three-run fifth frame. A Maddie Cole sacrifice fly scored the first run and then an error plated two more.

The Cardinals tied the game in the sixth. Brynn Isaacson singled with one out and then scored on Annika Price’s double.

Ryplee Sunderman reached on an error with one out in the seventh. She advanced to second on Kaylah Degase’s single and then scored on Presley Jobe’s single. Degase scored on Lylly Merrill’s sacrifice fly.

Meanwhile, Merrill breezed through the Monarch bats after allowing the first four Denison hitters of the game to reach and score. She gave up just three hits over the final six innings, the only base runners in that span. She struck out five.

Isaacson finished with three hits and two runs scored to lead the Cardinal bats. Price had a hit, a run scored and an RBI. Degase and Addison Wagoner had a hit and a run scored. Jobe finished with a hit and an RBI.

The nightcap saw Mallory Woods scatter seven hits in keeping the Monarchs off the scoreboard for the full seven innings. She didn’t walk anyone and struck out two.

The bats, meanwhile, pounded out 14 hits, scoring at least one run in four consecutive innings between the second and fifth.

Price homered and doubled as part of a two-hit, two-run, two-RBI game. Isaacson, Degase, Wagoner and Sunderman added two hits each for Clarinda. Wagoner scored twice. Sunderman and Isaacson both scored a run and Sunderman also drove one in.

Jerzee Knight had a hit, a stolen base and a run scored. Merrill added a hit and an RBI.

The Cardinals improved to 13-9 on the season and improved their Hawkeye 10 Conference record to an impressive 8-3.

Clarinda baseball opened with a 12-2 win, putting up multi-run innings in the first, third and fourth. The Cardinals added one run in the fifth to end the game early.

Creighton Tuzzio was the complete game winner on the mound, striking out four in five innings. He gave up just two hits, two walks and two earned runs.

Tuzzio also had two doubles and three RBIs with the bat. Karsten Beckel produced two hits, two runs scored and four RBIs. Caden Butt also had two hits to go with two runs scored and a stolen base.

Andrew Jones finished with a hit, an RBI and two runs scored and Cole Baumgart finished with one hit, one run scored, one stolen base and an RBI. Tadyn Brown and James McCall both stole two bases with McCall scoring twice and Brown once.

Game two was more of the same with Clarinda also putting up multi-run innings in the first, third and fourth, with the game ending after five frames.

McCall pitched five scoreless innings for the Cardinals, striking out eight and giving up just two hits.

Jones led the bats with three hits - including a double - three RBIs and a run scored. Baumgart added two hits - both doubles, two runs scored, two stolen bases and two RBIs. Beckel scored a run, drove in a run and recorded a hit.

The Cardinals improved to 8-4 on the season and 7-4 in the conference.

Both Clarinda teams travel for non-conference games Wednesday against Southwest Valley.