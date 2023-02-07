The Clarinda basketball teams lost a pair of close games in Creston Monday, Feb. 6, with the boys falling 61-57 and the girls 65-54.

The Clarinda boys were trailing 15-12 after the first period, 30-26 at halftime and 46-39 after three quarters, and although the Cardinals gained ground over the final eight minutes they were unable to rally and fell to 10-10 on the season.

Tadyn Brown, Isaac Jones and Wyatt Schmitt all scored in double figures to lead the Clarinda attack. Brown finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Jones contributed 14 points and six rebounds and Schmitt finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

Creighton Tuzzio chipped in five points and seven rebounds for Clarinda, while Ethan McAndrews and Andrew Jones scored four points each. McAndrews also recorded three rebounds and three steals. Justus Fine and Kade Engstrand scored two points each.

The Clarinda girls were only down by two going into the final quarter, but the Panthers scored 21 points in the final eight minutes to pull away.

Doryn Paup had a monster game, pouring in 32 points and adding nine rebounds for Creston.

Clarinda’s individual stats weren’t available at the time this story was written, but will be added here when available.

The loss ended the regular season for the Clarinda girls with a record of 8-13. They’ll open regional play Saturday at Atlantic.

The Clarinda boys play their final regular season game Friday in Stanton.